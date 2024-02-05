Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: paul king, Wonka

Wonka Bonus Content Welcome Us To Wonka Land

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released some bonus footage for Wonka that focuses on how they went about creating the world of the film.

Article Summary Warner Bros. unveils Wonka's magical world-building in new bonus footage.

Hit film Wonka still dominates the box office weeks after release.

Wonka digital release set, with home release slated for month's end.

Extended bonus content is now available on Warner Bros.’ YouTube channel.

Wonka was the undeniable winner of the Christmas season. Even now, two months after its release, the film is still hanging out in the domestic top five. While winning an opening weekend is always important, the real profit for films comes when you're still doing well on weeks three, four, five, and beyond. So it's safe to say that Wonka was another win that Warner Bros. Discovery desperately needed to stave off more movies being shelved for tax breaks, hopefully. While it is doing well at the box office, it's also out on digital now and will be available for home release at the end of the month. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is sharing some of the bonus content for all of us on its YouTube channel, including an extended look at how the world of this film was created.

Wonka: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl's most iconic children's book and one of the best-selling children's books of all time, Wonka tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.

From Paul King, writer/director of the Paddington films, David Heyman, producer of Harry Potter, Gravity, Fantastic Beasts and Paddington, and producers Alexandra Derbyshire (the Paddington films, Jurassic World: Dominion) and Luke Kelly (Roald Dahl's The Witches), comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big-screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time—proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you're lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.

Starring alongside Chalamet are Calah Lane (The Day Shall Come), Emmy and Peabody Award winner Keegan-Michael Key (The Prom, Schmigadoon), Paterson Joseph (Vigil, Noughts + Crosses), Matt Lucas (Paddington, Little Britain), Mathew Baynton (The Wrong Mans, Ghosts), Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water, the Paddington films, Spencer), Rowan Atkinson (the Johnny English and Mr. Bean films, Love Actually), Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), with Oscar winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite). The film also stars Natasha Rothwell (White Lotus, Insecure), Rich Fulcher (Marriage Story, Disenchantment), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education, Four Weddings and a Funeral), Tom Davis (Paddington 2, King Gary) and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Paddington 2, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Mary Poppins Returns).

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, a Heyday Films Production, a Paul King Confection, Wonka, opened in theaters and in IMAX internationally beginning in December 2023 and in North America on December 15, 2023; it was distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!