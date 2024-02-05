Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Argylle, the chosen, Weekend Box Office

Argylle Bombs But Still Opens On Top Of Weekend Box Office

Argylle impressed nobody, but it still won over enough people to win the Weekend Box Office over the weekend.

Article Summary 'Argylle' tops weekend box office with $18M despite poor performance.

The Matthew Vaughn spy flick cost $200M, struggles to attract audiences.

Apple's latest films face financial losses, 'Argylle' continues the trend.

Upcoming 'Lisa Frankenstein' may dethrone 'Argylle' at next box office.

Argylle was the latest Apple-produced film to way underperform at the box office, even though it won the weekend. The spy film opened with $18 million domestically and $35 million worldwide to start, which may not be so bad until you factor in that the Matthew Vaughn film cost $200 million to make. Audiences did not flock to this film, much like they didn't for Napoleon or as much for Killers of the Flower Moon last fall. Apple continues to lose millions and millions releasing these films theatrically, and I wonder when the narrative that they operate at a loss and it doesn't matter will flip on them.

Argylle Leads Another Boring Week At The Box Office

Argylle also didn't open at the best time, as many are skipping the theater right now. There is nothing that feels must-see until Dune in March, so expect more of this through February. In second place was the kick-off to season four of the religious series The Chosen with $7.4 million. Streamers and networks need to note this. This is the second straight season of the show to debut in the top five. What is stopping HBO from shoving their premieres into 500 theaters? Something to chew on. Third place went to The Beekeeper, still holding on with another $5.2 million even though it is now on digital services. Fourth place went to Wonka with $4.7 million, which sent it over $200 million domestically. Rounding out the top five was Migration with $4.1 million.

The box office top five for February 3rd:

Argylle- $18 million The Chosen- $7.4 million The Beekeeper- $5.2 million Wonka- $4.7 million Migration- $4.1 million

Next week, our next stab at a breakout horror film for 2024 opens, as Lisa Frankenstein, the latest from Diablo Cody, tries to make some noise. It looks fun and weird and has a good trailer. Argylle should drop like a rock, so I expect the newbie to take the top spot.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!