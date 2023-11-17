Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: paul king, Timothee Chalamet, Warner Bros, warner bros discovery, Wonka

Wonka: New Behind-The-Scenes Featurette, Tickets On Sale, New Poster

Tickets for Wonka are officially on sale. We got a new behind-the-scenes featurette on creating this version of the character, plus a new poster.

Article Summary Wonka tickets now available as Warner Bros. ramps up marketing.

New behind-the-scenes featurette showcases Timothée Chalamet's take on Wonka.

IMAX joins the hype with the release of an exclusive new Wonka poster.

December release set to cap off Warner Bros.' trio of blockbuster hopefuls.

Warner Bros. Discovery has a busy December on the way, with three major movies coming out within weeks or sometimes days of each other. It's unclear if there is room at the box office for all three films, even if they are all looking to snag different corners of the market. Wonka is first out of the gate and, at least on the digital front, and now that the strike is over, the studio seems to be putting quite a bit of marketing behind the film, so they aren't trying to hide it. Tickets are officially on sale, so the early number should be coming out sooner rather than later, and maybe we'll have a better idea of what kind of reception this film will be looking at box office-wise. Until then, we have a new behind-the-scenes featurette with star Timothée Chalamet and director Paul King talking about how they created this version of such an iconic character. IMAX has also released a new poster.

Wonka: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl's most iconic children's book and one of the best-selling children's books of all time, Wonka tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.

From Paul King, writer/director of the Paddington films, David Heyman, producer of Harry Potter, Gravity, Fantastic Beasts and Paddington, and producers Alexandra Derbyshire (the Paddington films, Jurassic World: Dominion) and Luke Kelly (Roald Dahl's The Witches), comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big-screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time—proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you're lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.

Starring alongside Chalamet are Calah Lane (The Day Shall Come), Emmy and Peabody Award winner Keegan-Michael Key (The Prom, Schmigadoon), Paterson Joseph (Vigil, Noughts + Crosses), Matt Lucas (Paddington, Little Britain), Mathew Baynton (The Wrong Mans, Ghosts), Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water, the Paddington films, Spencer), Rowan Atkinson (the Johnny English and Mr. Bean films, Love Actually), Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), with Oscar winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite). The film also stars Natasha Rothwell (White Lotus, Insecure), Rich Fulcher (Marriage Story, Disenchantment), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education, Four Weddings and a Funeral), Tom Davis (Paddington 2, King Gary) and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Paddington 2, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Mary Poppins Returns).

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, a Heyday Films Production, a Paul King Confection, Wonka, set to open in theaters and in IMAX internationally beginning in December 2023 and in North America on December 15, 2023; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

