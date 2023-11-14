Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: paul king, warner bros discovery, Wonka

Wonka: New TV Spot Teases That All Of Your Dreams Will Come True

A new TV spot for Wonka has been released that teases all of your dreams coming true. It will be released on December 15th.

Article Summary New TV spot for Wonka promises a dreamy adventure, hitting screens December 15th.

Warner Bros. teases a packed release slate with Aquaman sequel and The Color Purple remake.

Paul King directs, assembling an all-star cast including Timothée Chalamet as young Wonka.

Wonka blends magic, music, and humor, inviting audiences to a whimsical chocolate empire.

Warner Bros. Discovery might be walking about without a single functioning brain cell when it comes to Coyote vs. Acme, but its release slate for the rest of the year is looking pretty damn packed. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the fourth DC movie of the year they are releasing, and the final chance to hit that sweet spot of having decent critical and commercial reception as this era of the DC Universe comes to a close. The Color Purple is bringing a classic to a new generation and is undoubtedly looking to snag some serious Oscar gold. And then there's Wonka, which has some buzz behind it but also still seems like a movie that was formed by AI looking for movie ideas that might sell well. However, the film has a great cast and an excellent director, so maybe it will work. A new TV spot has been released that teases all of our dreams coming true.

Wonka: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl's most iconic children's book and one of the best-selling children's books of all time, Wonka tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.

From Paul King, writer/director of the Paddington films, David Heyman, producer of Harry Potter, Gravity, Fantastic Beasts and Paddington, and producers Alexandra Derbyshire (the Paddington films, Jurassic World: Dominion) and Luke Kelly (Roald Dahl's The Witches), comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big-screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time—proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you're lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.

Starring alongside Chalamet are Calah Lane (The Day Shall Come), Emmy and Peabody Award winner Keegan-Michael Key (The Prom, Schmigadoon), Paterson Joseph (Vigil, Noughts + Crosses), Matt Lucas (Paddington, Little Britain), Mathew Baynton (The Wrong Mans, Ghosts), Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water, the Paddington films, Spencer), Rowan Atkinson (the Johnny English and Mr. Bean films, Love Actually), Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), with Oscar winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite). The film also stars Natasha Rothwell (White Lotus, Insecure), Rich Fulcher (Marriage Story, Disenchantment), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education, Four Weddings and a Funeral), Tom Davis (Paddington 2, King Gary) and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Paddington 2, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Mary Poppins Returns).

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, a Heyday Films Production, a Paul King Confection, Wonka, set to open in theaters and in IMAX internationally beginning in December 2023 and in North America on December 15, 2023; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

