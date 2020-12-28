WW84 Hits $85M Worldwide While Soul Debuts to Strong Word of Mouth

The box office is a fascinating thing to look into right now because there are so many different factors we need to consider when we look at numbers. Even in places where theaters are open, that doesn't mean all theaters are open or how many people they can let into each screening. It's like we've entered the upside down, and nothing makes sense as we see Warner Bros. celebrate Wonder Woman 1984 having $16.7 million opening weekend for a $200+ million blockbuster because that's about the best we can all hope for right now. The domestic box office is pretty boring, with only a few releases to talk about, but the international box office is much more interesting and shows some fascinating things.

According to Deadline, Wonder Woman 1984 has hit $85 million at the worldwide box office, and the movie is looking strong in markets where it just opened like Australia. However, it's not all sunshine and rainbows; the movie had a massive drop in China, where it only earned $1.5 million in its second weekend compared to its $18.8 million opening weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That is a massive drop for a movie that already opened soft, which does not bode well for Wonder Woman 1984 in China. That being said, other markets could help pick up the slack. The movie opened massive in Australia, which has a much better handle on the COVID-19 pandemic, where it actually came in higher than the original movie.

Soul might have released on Disney+ in the states, but it did open in theaters in ten territories and pulled in a $7.6 million worldwide box office, with China making up $5.5 million of it, which is better than Onward did at the beginning of the year. However, there is a good chance that Soul is going to pick up speed since word of mouth on websites is extremely high on social and critical websites where it got a "9.6 from Maoyan, a 9.5 on Tao Piaopiao, and a 9.2 on Douban. These are among the highest for any Disney release while word of mouth pushed significant daily increases throughout the frame (+179% from Friday to Saturday and +52% Saturday to Sunday) as the movie moved up the chart."

The Croods: A New Age continues to chug along in various territories, which is now in sixteen different territories and is quickly approaching a $100 million worldwide box office. In China, which makes up more than half of the total box office at $51.4 million, The Croods: The New Age has actually surpassed the lifetime box office of Despicable Me 2.

Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train is now the highest-grossing movie in Japan's history with a $313.5 million box office in just eleven weeks after it broke box office records when it opened in October so that movie clearly has legs and the report even cites repeat reviews. The number one movie internationally is the Chinese action sequel Shock Wave 2, which opened to a solid $63.8 million since it opened on Thursday. As vaccines continue to roll out and we see how bad the spike is after the holidays, that will be the thing that defines the early 2021 movie season. It looks like people are going back when they can, but it's still weird to see studios excited about numbers that would have gotten people fired a year ago.