X-Men: Jake Schreier Is Reportedly In Early Talks To Direct

Thunderbolts*/The New Avengers director Jake Schreier must have impressed everyone at Marvel because he is reportedly in early talks to direct X-Men.

It was reported back in May 2024 that Michael Lesslie was in early talks to write a script.

Kevin Feige confirms the X-Men will play a significant role in the evolving Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This isn't surprising in the slightest. Thunderbolts* The New Avengers have been a critical and commercial success story for Marvel Studios when they needed a win. Not only was it a win for the studio, but it also showed that a small team film does work, and you don't need to make team-ups these big, flashy, fireworks shows to get audiences into theaters. The film has problems and is far from perfect, but it felt like a course-correction for a studio so far off course that they were forming desire paths miles away. There was also very little noise about behind-the-scenes issues when it came to Thunderbolts* The New Avengers as well, which is always good to hear.

It sounds like a production that worked well for everyone involved, so it stands to reason that Marvel would want someone who just proved they can make complex team dynamics work on the big screen, taking on a team with some serious complexities and even higher expectations attached to them as well. The X-Men movie has barely been confirmed, but we know it's out there because Michael Lesslie was in early talks to write a script back in May 2024, and according to Deadline, Thunderbolts* The New Avengers director Jake Schreier is in early talks to direct.

As the summer approaches and the convention season is beginning to loom its massive head over all of us, we're probably going to get some more information about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in July. The convention is happening over the opening weekend of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, so much like last year, expect Marvel to take a victory lap should all of that go well. They will also be well into the production of Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, as well as Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Marvel Megaboss Kevin Feige was asked about the X-Men and how they fit into the future of the MCU at D23 Brasil back in November 2024.

"When we were preparing for Avengers: Endgame years ago, it was a matter of getting to the grand finale of our narrative, and then we had to start all over again after that. This time, on the road to Secret Wars, we already know very well what's going to happen. Be the story until then and beyond. The X-Men are an important part of that future", Feige replied. If there is going to be a time we learn anything solid about X-Men, it will be Hall H this summer. They would get the VIP presentation and treatment. Thunderbolts* The New Avengers is currently in theaters.

