Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: Jake Schreier, x-men

X-Men Director Says It's "Inherently Interesting And Complex Material"

X-Men director Jake Schreier can't say much about the movie, but praises the source material, calling it "inherently interesting and complex."

Article Summary X-Men director Jake Schreier praises the Marvel mutants as "inherently interesting and complex material."

Schreier highlights the internal conflicts and identity struggles at the core of the X-Men story.

The X-Men films have long explored themes of civil rights and social relevance, remaining timely today.

Schreier teases a fresh, large-scale MCU take on the X-Men while staying mum on specific story details.

Now that The Fantastic Four: First Steps is in theaters, phase six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has begun. So we're in the home stretch for a saga that has been all over the place, to put it lightly. There have been some hits, some major misses, and some lessons that Marvel probably needed to learn if they were going to make it beyond the Multiverse Saga. Marvel is hopefully going to take those lessons as they start to apply them to the big properties, joining the MUC sooner rather than later. We already know that the X-Men will have a major role in Avengers: Doomsday, but there is also a movie in the works as well. We found out not long after the release of Thunderbolts* that director Jake Schreier would be taking on the task of bringing the mutants to the MCU. In an interview with The Playlist, he couldn't give much of anything away, but praised the source material and how complex these characters are.

"I mean, yeah, without going into too much—really almost any detail," Schreier said. "What I can say is, it's just inherently interesting and complex material. The core idea of what 'X-Men' is involves complexity. It's an incredible opportunity with super interesting characters and [much] internal conflict. These characters are wrestling with their identity and place in the world—that's inherently interesting and complex material."

The X-Men, alongside Blade and Spider-Man, and their first big screen adaptation were part of the 1-2-3 punch in the early 2000s that helped kick off the superhero boom we live in today. That big screen adaptation brought the civil rights aspect of the characters to another level and, in a way that was a big deal at the time, brought in the plight of the LGBTQIA+ community as another group "represented" via the X-Men. We can say a lot about Bryan Singer (is there ever), but that aspect is another reason why these characters and even that movie feel just as timely now as they did back then. And while X-Men: First Class is the best group X-Men movie (don't @ me), the series is something that can be molded to fit the civil unrest of the times. When asked if things were going to be very different this time around, Schreier couldn't say much, but he said, "Yeah, I think that's fair to say," he said.

"There's that red sniper dot out there somewhere, you know….," Schreier said, making a joke about the Marvel Snipers and how little people are actually involved with these movies are allowed to say. However, Schreier is excited about not just the complexity of the source material but also the scale. "But to be able to explore all of the ideas that are inherent to that rich source material, but also at the scale inherent to the source material, that's like a very rare and fortunate opportunity. That's very exciting," he replied. The X-Men were able to hold their own as a cinematic universe for years, so to say there is a lot there would be the understatement of the century.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!