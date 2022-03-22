Brittany Snow Talks Mia Goth's 'X' Performance in the A24 Film

Ti West's film X had quite a bit of hype leading up to its release. Between Jenna Ortega's new title as a next-gen scream queen, West's previous work on the indie title House of the Devil, or Mia Goth's growing horror stature, there's plenty for genre fans to appreciate entering X, regardless of the outcome.

The highly anticipated horror title's slasher-homage plot description reads, "In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast finds themselves fighting for their lives." One of which includes Goth (A Cure for Wellness, Nymphomaniac, Suspiria), who plays a dual role that is said to be crucial to the atmospheric horrors at play.

About her ability to step into duality without hesitation, Goth's co-star Brittany Snow (Prom Night, Would You Rather) recently addressed Goth's performance. The actor explains to IndieWire, "It was so incredible to see Mia transform not only her face but her body. Her physicality was completely different. It was not only frightening because the prosthetics and the makeup was so frightening, but it was really frightening to look into your friend's eyes and not really see her."

Snow then goes on to contribute, "It was very strange. I had to really look at Pearl, and I couldn't see Mia. That's a mark of a great actress, but also, it's the mark of just how terrifying this character was. It was really easy to play off of, too. I completely forgot I was working with Mia. It was amazing."

X is currently in theaters, with a very small box-office turnout so far, but the film has already garnered rave reviews and a confirmed prequel titled Pearl in the works, so it appears there's plenty more to come.

What were your thoughts on Goth's performance if you've seen the film?