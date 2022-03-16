Ti West Reveals Details About the X Prequel Titled Pearl

We're just a few days away from the release of Ti West's new horror film titled X, which is being dubbed as one of the most anticipated genre releases of the year. Before the film has even managed to hit theaters, surprising news broke that X would be getting a prequel from A24 and West, titled Pearl, after one of the film's all-important characters.

Being a rare film to solidify two entries with such certainty from a studio, West recently opened up to IndieWire, where he not only confirmed its existence but detailed how the film became a possibility in the first place. West tells the publication, "You can't make a slasher movie without a bunch of sequels." The director then explained, "I came out of quarantine, and I was like, 'We're already building all of this stuff, it's COVID, and we're on the one place on Earth where it's safe to make a movie. We have the whole crew from Avatar 2 who's on break. We should make two movies.' The miracle of A24 was that they thought this was actually a good idea." Also noting that the film is, in many ways, "a Technicolor Mary Poppins kind of movie."

Though the cast for the prequel film isn't fully known just yet, X stars Brittany Snow (Would You Rather), Mia Goth (Suspiria), Scott Mescudi (Need for Speed), Martin Henderson (The Ring), Owen Campbell (Super Dark Times), Stephen Ure (Mortal Engines), and next-gen scream queen Jenna Ortega (Scream 2022).

Already being touted by many as this generation's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the film's synopsis reads: "In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast finds themselves fighting for their lives."

Are you excited for the release of X – and what are your thoughts on the news that a prequel film titled Pearl (also starring Goth) is on the way?