XTR Announces New Documentary On Dungeons & Dragons

Global documentary studio XTR revealed they will be working on a brand new documentary that's focused on the tabletop RPG Dungeons & Dragons. Considering how the game has seen a spike in popularity since they released Fifth Edition back in the Summer of 2014, it was only a matter of time before someone decided to either do a docuseries or a full-fledged film on the subject. The film is being called Role Players and will cover everything it can about the seminal fantasy game from its beginnings to present day. The film is being directed by Morgan Jon Fox and produced by Ted Speaker, both of whom were behind the company's trading card documentary The Hobby, with Bryn Mooser, Kathryn Everett, Justin Lacob, and Abazar Khayami set to executive produce. Here's the initial pitch from the company.

Currently in production, the documentary comes on the heels of Paramount and eOne's announcement on the title for the upcoming narrative piece on the same obsession, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and Hasbro's reported explosive growth on the franchise as a result of the major theatrical release in March 2023. Using never-before-seen archival footage and interviews with high-profile celebrity D&D fanatics, Role Players will tell the all encompassing story of Dungeons & Dragons. From the game's origin story to the cult-like devotion of its players, the documentary will explore the power living in a fantasy world can have on real-life human connection.

Considering how many experts there are on the game who are involved directly at Wizards of the Coast, former TSR and WotC reps, celebrity players, streamers, game experts, journalists, and authors who know everything there is to know on the subject, the company should have little effort in finding a plethora of people to speak on it. No timetable was given for the project, but we're guessing if they're just starting off, we're probably not going to see much until 2024 at the earliest. Which would be fitting since that would mark the game's 50th Anniversary, if they can pull it off. Here's a quote from the director on the project.

"As a director, I am excited to tell the story of D&D, which at its heart is about the true power of learning to work as teams, consuming and creating inclusive narratives," said Morgan Jon Fox. "There's nothing more exciting than a legendary game that rose to fame with a little help from the era of Satanic Panic."