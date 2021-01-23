Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: Learning to Find Meaning on The Matrix 4 Set

There are certain movies where there are so many layers that people could spend years looking them over or write an entire thesis on them and only scrape the surface. The Matrix is absolutely one of those movies, and its two sequels only sent us further and further down the rabbit hole of this world. It isn't that surprising that Warner Bros. wanted to do another movie; years after sequels to established franchises is sort of the business model for something like 75% of Hollywood right now. They at least seemed to realize that they had to bring back people who knew the franchise down to its DNA. In an interview with Variety, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, a new cast member coming onto The Matrix 4, confirmed that only two people understand The Matrix.

"No one understands the Matrix except for Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski," Abdul-Mateen says.

As you might expect, that could make an actor's job hard. Marvel actors have said that they often work off of incomplete scripts, which can make the entire process very weird. When it came to The Matrix 4, Abdul-Mateen talked about finding meaning and trusting yourself.

"You learn to find meaning, and then you go test it out," he says. "If no one says anything, then you just trust that you ended up doing the right thing."

When it comes to the audition process for The Matrix 4, Abdul-Mateen explained that it wasn't very long, "maybe two days. Lana and I did more conversing than we did acting in that audition because she's building a family." She called him on Facetime to let him know what he has gotten the role, and Abdul-Mateen was over the moon.

She said, 'I would love to invite you to the family,'" Abdul-Mateen says. "I had the biggest smile in the world, because I'm going to be in the 'Matrix.' I was on top of the world, man."

We don't know that much about The Matrix 4, but there have been some rumors that the cast and crew were not happy about the HBO Max decision. It is also one of the rare movies that actually got its release date moved up recently and is due to come out later this year, so we should expect to start at least hearing about things [provided there isn't another delay] sometime in the spring or summer

The Matrix 4, directed by Lana Wachowski, stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, and Jonathan Groff. It will be released on December 22, 2021.