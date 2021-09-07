Zachary Levi Talks Marvel Death in Thor: Ragnarok

There's a handful of actors who have been able to be featured in both DC and Marvel projects, with Zachary Levi going from Fandral of the Warriors Three to the unbelievable strength of Shazam. Now that some time has passed since his stint with Marvel, the star is opening up about any prior insight he had regarding his proposed MCU death.

Levi first appeared in Thor: The Dark World as a comrade to Thor with the goal of defeating Dark Elves ruler, Malekith, and later returned to the third film Thor: Ragnarok in a reduced capacity. In the third installment of the Thor franchise, the character is killed by Hela, receiving very little time camera time or even dialogue after a promising re-introduction of the character in the previous film.

During a panel at DragonCon 2021, Levi opened up about his experiences in the MCU and what he knew about his death leading up to the final moments (hint: it's not much.) The actor explained, "Working on Thor was also a dream come true. I grew up devouring Marvel Comics books. I was definitely a Marvel kid as a comic book reader… So it was cool. I was very grateful that I got to be a part of that. I got to be in the Marvel Universe and play a really kinda, fun, interesting, different kinda character, and that ultimately Kenneth Branagh believed in me enough to cast me in the first one… that's very cool. […] I also didn't have that much to do, ya know? And really, nothing to do in the third one… I knew I was going to die in the third one. I didn't know I was going to die, having said nothing. Even the few words they gave me were going to be taken away."

Since his time with Marvel, Levi has moved on to Shazam! with the upcoming sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently in production – so thankfully, fans of the star will be getting to see some of his striking superpowered presence again very soon!

