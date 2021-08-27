Shazam 2 Director David F. Sanberg Marks Near End of Production

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is nearing the end of production, according to director David F. Sanberg. Posting on Instagram, Sanberg provided the update, "Day 68," he wrote. "This is how many days the first Shazam shoot was. Almost at the finish line!" Also returning is writer Henry Gayden, who penned the screenplay for the 2019 original. The film starred Zachary Levi as the title character, which is the alter ego of foster child Billy Batson (Asher Angel). He discovers his powers after an old wizard (Djimon Hounsou) seeks him out, deeming him worthy after his selfless act.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Details

Seeking Billy out was Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong), who stole and absorbed the Seven Deadly Sins the wizard was guarding after he was deemed unworthy for his powers decades ago. Near the climax of the film, Billy ended up sharing his abilities with his foster siblings, becoming the Shazam family. In addition to Levi and Angel's return, Jack Dylan Grazer, Faithe Herman, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, and Jovan Armand will all reprise their respective roles as Freddy, Darla, Mary, Eugene, and Pedro. Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Ross Butler, and D.J. Cotrona all play their superhero counterparts. Fulton will play her own superhero counterpart taking over for Michelle Borth, who did so in 2019. Marta Milans and Cooper Andrews will reprise their roles as the family foster parents Rosa and Victor Vásquez.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTCd8P5rwCU/

Shazam! was a tremendous success for Warner Bros. and DC at the box office, grossing 366 million globally. Joining the cast for Fury of the Gods are new villains, the Daughters of Atlas with Helen Mirren as Hespera, Lucy Liu as Kalypso, and Rachel Zegler. Not much has been revealed about the sequel other than the superhero family production reveal with updated costumes and teasers. The film is slated for release on June 2, 2023.