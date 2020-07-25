Zack Snyder Shares a New Clip from Zack Snyder's Justice League

Over on youtube, Justice Con is apparently a thing that is happening, and one of the panels later in the day has been director Zack Snyder talking about the Zack Snyder's Justice League and the movement that occurred to make the movie a reality. Earlier this year, HBO Max announced their intention to let Snyder bring his version of the 2017 film Justice League to their streaming service in one form or another. Thus far, the details have been pretty brief, with even the format of the movie being a secret for now. During the stream, Snyder confirmed that the DC Fandome event that will be going on next month is when we'll be finding out what kind of format the movie is going to be in. He also turned up with a very brief clip. The clip comes in at about 31 minutes into the stream, and it should be noted that there were some technical problems when it comes to the clip itself, so just be forewarned about that. The link is below if you want to check it out.

Snyder also went on to confirm that not a shot from Joss Whedon's cut will be making it into this movie saying, "There would be no chance on Earth that I would use a shot made prior or after I left the movie. There would be no, I would rather, I would destroy the movie, I would set it on fire before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph. That is a fucking hard fact." That really isn't that surprising considering this is his version of the movie, it's literally called Zack Snyder's Justice League, and it wouldn't really make sense for him to use footage from the previous version of the movie in this one.

It sounds like we're going to learn a lot more about Zack Snyder's Justice League during the DC Fandome next month on August 22nd, so fans should probably plan to look into that for more information about this new director's cut. Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to drop on HBO Max in 2021.