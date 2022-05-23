Zeus, Gorr in New Trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, Plus Poster

The summer is here and that means it's time for some big movies. After two lackluster summers at the movies, 2022 is looking to bring it back in a big way. While there are plenty of studios fighting for a place at the table when it comes to the box office, one of the strongest fighters remains Disney and Marvel Studios. They really just haven't had a flop yet, and considering the caliber of talent on hand for Thor: Love and Thunder, there is a very good chance that this won't become the first. The Thor movies are very inconsistent in terms of quality with the second one often ranking toward the bottom of lists of the entire MCU. However, Thor: Ragnarok and director Taika Waititi brought new energy and style to the hero and Marvel did the thing you would expect any business to do; they are trying to make lightning strike twice. They have released a new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder that gives us a better idea of what the story will be and a lot of new footage.

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But Thor's retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in U.S. theaters on July 8, 2022.