Zombies 3 Adds Three Members To Cast Of Disney Franchise

Zombies 3 is coming, and today three new members of the cast were revealed. Matt Cornett (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Kyra Tantao (Law and Order: Special Victims Unit), and newcomer Terry Hu will join the returning Chandler Kinney (Willa), Pearce Joza (Wyatt), and Ariel Martin (Wynter) as the werewolves; Trevor Tordjman as cheerleader Bucky; Carla Jeffery as cheerleader Bree; and Kylee Russell (Eliza), James Godfrey (Bonzo) and Kingston Foster (Zoey) as lovable zombies. They will join previously announced stars Milo Manheim (Zed) and Meg Donnelly (Addison). Production will start at the end of the month. The news was reported on by Deadline.

Zombies Franchise Adds Aliens, Meaning My Daughter Was Right

"Cornett and Tantao will portray extraterrestrials A-Lan and A-Li, respectively. Hu, a nonbinary actor, will play the role of nonbinary alien A-Spen. The telepathically connected newcomers arrive in Seabrook as Zed and Addison begin their final year at Seabrook High in the town that's become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zombies, werewolves, and humans are equally shocked by the arrival of these mysterious extraterrestrial beings." Not to brag, but my eight-year-old daughter called these whole aliens thing back about halfway through the second Zombies film. She is a smart cookie, that one.

The first two Zombies films have been huge for Disney Channel, scoring big ratings and becoming the #1 ranked show/film in the kid's demos the year they debuted. Paul Hoen will direct Zombies 3 from a screenplay by David Light and Joseph Raso. This will complete the trilogy; I have to think that this will be the last one. Descendants, the other huge Disney Channel franchise, ran for a trilogy as well, though that series may have also had to stop after the tragic death of star Cameron Boyce less than a month before the debut of Descendants 3 in the summer of 2019. Hopefully, if this is the end, the entertaining film series goes out with a bang. More as news follows.