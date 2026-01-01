Posted in: Box Office, Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, zootopia 2

Zootopia 2 Has Become The Highest Grossing Disney Animated Film

Disney has a new champion, and it is Zootopia 2, which is now the highest-grossing animated film in the company's history.

The film smashed records including a $560 million opening weekend and $100 million in a day in China.

Returning favorites join new stars like Ke Huy Quan and Quinta Brunson in the franchise's second outing.

A third Zootopia film is rumored to be in development as the sequel dominates global box office charts.

Zootopia 2, as of yesterday, has become the highest-grossing animated film in the history of Disney. The film now sits at $1.46 billion worldwide, surpassing Frozen 2's total. It sounds like an inevitable third film is already in the works, so this franchise is going nowhere. Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba, Alan Tudyk, Nate Torrence, Don Lake, Bonnie Hunt, and Jenny Slate are back from the first film, with Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, and Danny Trejo joining the cast. Jared Bush and Byron Howard directed from a script by Bush.

Zootopia 2 Has Become A Phenomenon

After cracking the biggest case in Zootopia's history, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman) find their partnership isn't as solid as they thought when Chief Bogo (voice of Idris Elba) orders them to join the Partners in Crisis counseling program. But it doesn't take long for their partnership to be put to the ultimate test when they find themselves on the twisting trail of a mystery tied to the arrival of a venomous snake in the animal metropolis. While "Zootopia 2" introduces Gary De'Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan), Nibbles (voice of Fortune Feimster) and quokka therapist Dr. Fuzzby (voice of Quinta Brunson), the upcoming feature film also welcomes back a herd of characters who made their debut in the Oscar®-winning film "Zootopia."

The film has become a phenomenon overseas, especially in China, where it became the first Hollywood film to gross over $100 million in a single day. Its worldwide opening gross of $560 million made it the highest-grossing animated film opening weekend ever. It crossed the $1 billion mark in just 17 days. Just staggering numbers, and it continues to perform well weeks later. This is one instance where Disney can take a bow for sure. Even though most of us thought Zootopia 2 had a great shot at getting to that number, just how dominant it has been this holiday season was something nobody predicted.

