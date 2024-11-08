Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: zootopia 2

Zootopia 2: Shakira Will Be Reprising Her Role As The Popstar Gazelle

At D23 Brasil today, Disney confirmed that Shakira will be reprising her role as the popstar Gazelle in Zootopia 2.

Zootopia is one of those Disney movies that was an absolute smash hit. It made over a billion dollars at the box office, was critically well-received, and had a spin-off television show that also did very well. The sequel is on the way, and we've been getting bits and pieces of information for a little while now. We're about a year away, so we can expect things to remain pretty quiet until the summer because Disney probably feels like it doesn't need to work too hard to promote this one. It'll likely follow a similar marketing strategy as Moana 2 this year. We did get some information at D23 back in August, and now Disney is hosting D23 Brasil, and they have also gotten a new piece of information. That new piece of information is another returning cast member; in a short video shown to attendees and eventually posted on social media, Shakira has confirmed that she is returning to voice the popstar Gazelle again.

Zootopia 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Walt Disney Animation Studios' Zootopia 2, detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. Oscar® winners Jared Bush (co-director/co-writer Zootopia, director/co-writer Encanto) and Byron Howard (director Zootopia, director Encanto) are directing; Bush is writing the script; Yvett Merino (Oscar-winning producer Encanto) produces. Zootopia 2 hits theaters on November 26, 2025.

