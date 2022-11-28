Zorro: Antonio Banderas Wouldn't Mind if Tom Holland Succeeded Him

Just as Anthony Hopkins' Don Diego de la Vega passed the title of Zorro to Antonio Banderas' Alejandro Murrieta in 1998's The Mask of Zorro, Banderas would like to do the same to whoever succeeds him should they continue his incarnation of the film franchise or a reboot. The Martin Campbell-directed film, which also starred Catherine Zeta-Jones, was a success at the box office and led to 2005's The Legend of Zorro (also directed by Campbell), which didn't fare as well. Coincidentally enough, Banderas breached the subject while promoting his Shrek spinoff film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, in which he plays the swashbuckling title character.

"Yes, I would; I would consider that possibility; why not?" Banderas told Comicbook.com. "Yeah, I think today, I said something like that to somebody. They asked me about Zorro. If they called me to do Zorro, I would do what Anthony Hopkins did for me, which is to pass the torch." As far as who he wants to pass the torch to, it would be Spider-Man star Tom Holland. "I did 'Uncharted' with him, and he's so energetic and fun, and he's got this spark too. Why not?"

Zorro was created by Johnston McCulley and made his debut in 1919's The Curse of Capistrano. The hero is a Robin Hood-type figure helping the less fortunate and battling corruption from those who dare abuse their power. The original story featured the new hero taking up the mantle while avenging the loss of a loved one. Depicted across several adaptations in TV and film, the most famous early incarnation of Zorro was played by Douglas Fairbanks. There are a few contemporary projects in the works, including those ones from Robert Rodriguez for NBC and Wilmer Valderrama for Disney. The Rodriguez project was to feature Sofia Vergara in a female-led incarnation, but the actress abandoned the project.