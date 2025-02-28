Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: 5-Hour Energy, flavor flav

5-Hour Energy Brings Back 1-Hour Shot For Daylight Savings

As part of their way to help you combat Daylight Savings this year, 5-Hour Energy is bringing back the popular 1-Hour Energy shot

5-Hour Energy has brought back a popular item to help you combat Daylight Savings happening in March, as the 1-Hour Energy shot is returning. The concept started with the idea that because you need to "spring forward" and lose an hour, they wanted to provide you with an hour-long boost of energy to catch up. The catch is it's only available online through their website, and you have to buy something from the site to get it, but it's a free addition. We have more from the announcement below.

5-Hour Energy: 1-Hour Energy

We hear you. We see you. We ARE you. In fact, it's why we at 5-Hour Energy made 1-Hour Energy — our smallest-ever innovation for getting through the day ahead. Created in the brand's iconic Grape flavor, a 1-Hour Energy shot is the tiny pick-me-up you need to get out of bed and out into the world. Your secret weapon for fighting Daylight Saving Time, this 0.5-ounce bottle offers that extra boost when you're down an hour, giving you back all the feelings of energy those damn clocks stole from you.

For the second year in a row, 5-Hour Energy is partnering with the Father of Time, Flavor Flav. The rapper, ultimate hype man, and 5-hour Energy fan will be setting his signature clock necklace to energy o'clock, bringing excitement to the campaign through a series of media appearances and activations. Consumers will have a chance to get their hands on their own bottle of 1-Hour Energy straight from the Father of Time himself on the streets of — where else? — The City That Never Sleeps. On Monday, March 10, Flavor will be be surprising unsuspecting commuters throughout New York City, so be on the lookout!

"It's true: Even ya boi gets tired from Daylight Saving Time!" added Flavor. "I'm so hyped to be back partnering with 5-Hour Energy to help everyone keep their energy levels at a 10, even with one less hour in the day. Between my favorite Grape flavor, my decked-out custom clock, and the chance to surprise fans, it feels like 1-Hour Energy was made just for me!"

"At 5-Hour Energy, we're all getting what makes you tick and making sure you never run out of steam," said Jeff Sigouin, President and COO of Living Essentials. "That's why we created 1-Hour Energy—to tackle that yearly energy slump with a fun, fast fix. Because let's be real, the best things really do come in tiny packages!"

