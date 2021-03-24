Akedo & Zavvi Launch Exclusive Back To The Future Trainers

Posted on | by Gavin Sheehan | Comments

Online retailer Zavvi has partnered with footwear brand Akedo to launch a new exclusive limited-edition pair of Back To The Future trainers. The two have worked together in the past on releases like this that have a bit of a pop-culture edge to them and show off some awesome designs. This time around we get a look at the DeLorean as it was seen in Back To The Future Part II after Doc Brown gives the time machine a hover conversion and helps power the flux capacitor on garbage. The shoes will be available exclusively on Zavvi's website with a limited run for people to purchase. A price tag was also not added to this, what we do know is that they will be available at 2pm ET on March 26th, 2021. You can read a little more about the shoes below.

Marty! We have to go back... to get these sneakers! Courtesy of Zavvi.
Marty! We have to go back… to get these sneakers! Courtesy of Zavvi.

The worldwide exclusive and fully licensed trainer will include a black high-top canvas design on a white basefeaturing a striking sketch of the iconic timetravelling Delorean on a background of retro stripes speeding to action on the outer side. The footwear also incorporates the official Back to the Future logo and the 35th-anniversary logo on the inner side of the trainer, as well as a grey logo on the tongue. Made from highquality materials, each pair of trainers are handmade and customised for every order, featuring classic lace-up fastening, a rubber toe cap and hightop silhouette. The launch follows previous limited-edition Akedo x Zavvi footwear collections, including Assassin's Creed, Wonder Woman, The Goonies and Jaws. Whether you're a Back to the Future movie buff or new to the world of time travelZavvi is proud to be the home of all things pop culture.

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   envelope  