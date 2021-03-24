Akedo & Zavvi Launch Exclusive Back To The Future Trainers

Online retailer Zavvi has partnered with footwear brand Akedo to launch a new exclusive limited-edition pair of Back To The Future trainers. The two have worked together in the past on releases like this that have a bit of a pop-culture edge to them and show off some awesome designs. This time around we get a look at the DeLorean as it was seen in Back To The Future Part II after Doc Brown gives the time machine a hover conversion and helps power the flux capacitor on garbage. The shoes will be available exclusively on Zavvi's website with a limited run for people to purchase. A price tag was also not added to this, what we do know is that they will be available at 2pm ET on March 26th, 2021. You can read a little more about the shoes below.

The worldwide exclusive and fully licensed trainer will include a black h igh-top canvas design on a white base, featuring a striking sketch of the iconic time–travelling Delorean on a background of retro stripes speeding to action on the outer side. The footwear also incorporates the official Back to the Future logo and the 35th-anniversary logo on the inner side of the trainer, as well as a grey logo on the tongue. Made from high–quality materials, each pair of trainers are handmade and customised for every order, featuring classic lace-up fastening, a rubber toe cap and a high–top silhouette. The launch follows previous limited-edition Akedo x Zavvi footwear collections, including Assassin's Creed, Wonder Woman, The Goonies and Jaws. Whether you're a Back to the Future movie buff or new to the world of time travel, Zavvi is proud to be the home of all things pop culture.