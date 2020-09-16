Amazon Alexa: More Samuel L. Jackson For Your MotherF****** Pleasure

Amazon's Alexa is about to get a lot more badass with their Samuel L. Jackson voice option. The company announced the option to use the actor's voice adding over 30,000 new phrases on the platform including new jokes, roasts, stories, and other content, according to Variety. The expansion was made out of popular demand, which now includes over five times the original content. Jackson will also be the first celebrity to have his own Alexa wake work as users can start the device saying, "Hey, Samuel." It will have to do for now unless Jackson becomes your actual friend.

One example of Jackson's newfound abilities on Alexa includes a good roasting. You can trigger this by saying, "Hey Samuel, roast me" and one response could be "Why the f*** do you want to be roasted? You really think you can handle that?" or "I'm just gonna ignore that request, because if I really roast you, your sorry ass will be destroyed on impact." Users have the option to disable the profanity on Jackson, but the real question is why would you? According to Amazon, 74 percent of customers who purchased the option have common sense leaving the profanity filter off so you can get to enjoy the digital "companionship" the way God intended.

"Customers love having Samuel L. Jackson on their device, and that's why we're so excited to launch our first celebrity wake word with Samuel L. Jackson, making it even easier for customers to access this great experience," Toni Reid, Amazon's VP of Alexa experience and Echo devices told Variety. In 2021, Amazon will add more celebrity voices you can choose aside from the original synthetic female voice. One confirmed name is Bollywood star, Amitabh Bachchan. Unless it's Morgan Freeman, Gilbert Gottfried, or Ryan Reynolds, what would be the point?

Aside from the many new phrases you can ask him, the most amazing part of the expansion is that Jackson himself didn't have to return to the recording booth for the responses. His virtual voice is synthesized using Amazon's Neural Text-to-Speech technology, which replicates speech patterns after being "trained" by a set of a person's voice recordings. Aside from the typical responses he offers, the option also shares the actor's personal thoughts from time to time like his own tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. You can get the Samuel L. Jackson voice on Amazon for the low low price of 99 cents.