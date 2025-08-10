Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: hello kitty, Life360, Sanrio

Life360 Reveals New Line Of Hello Kitty Tile Trackers

Hello Kitty fans can now get decorative with their personal trracking as Life360 have several new designs featuring its characters

Article Summary Life360 launches new Hello Kitty Tile trackers with exclusive Sanrio character designs.

Track keys, wallets, bags, and more with cute Hello Kitty-themed Tiles for maximum style and security.

Collection includes two starter packs and two single Mates, each with 350-ft range and 3-year battery.

All Hello Kitty Tiles are integrated with Life360’s app, offering SOS features and extended Bluetooth range.

Life360 has teamed up with Sanrio to bring a new collection of Tile trackers to their lineup, as they have several Hello Kitty designs. As you can see here, they are offering several Tile designs with multiple characters from the franchise, neatly designed to add some color to your keys, wallet, purse, luggage, or whatever else you may attach them to. It's an interesting way to have the tracking devices appear more desirable to have out in the open as decoration beyond being a necessity. We have the finer details below as they have officially gone on sale starting today.

Life360 x Hello Kitty

The collection boasts all the new Tile features announced by Life360 last fall, including extended Bluetooth range, a louder ringtone, and an integrated SOS function, providing families with an extra layer of security. Now fully integrated into the Life360 app, Tiles can be tracked alongside everything and everyone you love, a simple upgrade that makes the app even more useful for families and friends on the move.

Tile x Hello Kitty Starter Pack – Kuromi Club ($49.99): Love all things cute and colorful? This set includes a white Tile Mate and a pink Slim, ideal for wallets, luggage, and more. With a 350-ft range and a 3-year battery, these Tiles keep essentials secure in fashion!

Tile x Hello Kitty Starter Pack – Keroppi Crew ($49.99): Hop into this set, which includes a pink Tile Mate and ultra-thin Slim, ideal for wallets, luggage, and more. With a 350-ft range and a 3-year battery, they keep essentials secure in style!

Tile x Hello Kitty Mate – My Melody Daydream ($24.99): Did someone say bag charms? Stay sweetly connected with a white Tile Mate that includes a 350-ft range and a 3-year battery, keeping your precious things close and wrapped in My Melody.

Tile x Hello Kitty Mate – Hello Kitty Pop ($24.99): A must-have for Hello Kitty fans! This pink Tile Mate is perfect for keeping tabs on your favorite items like bags, water bottles, and lunch boxes, with a 350-ft range and a 3-year battery.

