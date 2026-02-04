Posted in: Nerd Food, Netflix, Pop Culture | Tagged: cinnamon toast crunch, general mills, kpop demon hunters

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Reveals KPop Demon Hunters Flavors

Cinnamon Toast Crunch has two new flavors out on the market today, as you can get special boxes tied to KPop Demon Hunters

Article Summary Cinnamon Toast Crunch launches two limited-edition KPop Demon Hunters cereal flavors online only.

Mystery flavors inspired by HUNTR/X and Saja Boys add K-pop energy to your breakfast routine.

Special collectible boxes available for $19.99 exclusively at Shop.CinnamonToastCrunch.com and TikTok Shop.

Flavors and boxes drop February 4 and 18, but supplies are limited—grab them before they’re gone!

General Mills has teamed up with Netflix for a special cereal release, as you can get two new flavors of Cinnamon Toast Crunch tied to KPop Demon Hunters. For a limited time, and only online, you can purchase two different boxes of the iconic cereal tied to the series. One features the trio of HUNTR/X /X, while the other features the rival boy band Saja Boys. The two catches to this are that first, the cereal is only available at certain times of the week, with the first one available right now, as this article has been posted; while the second surprise is that they're not saying what the two flavors are. Both will remain mysteries until they arrive at your home and you open the box to eat them. (That is, if you open the boxes, as we're sure some are simply getting them for collectibles. We have more details on how you can get your hands on the,

Cinnamon Toast Crunch – KPop Demon Hunters

Inspired by the iconic faceoff between HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys, Cinnamon Toast Crunch is bringing the showdown to the breakfast table by transforming its signature cinnadusted squares into two mystery-flavored cereals. Each limited-edition flavor channels the energy of the powerhouse groups featured in KPop Demon Hunters. The limited-edition boxes are:

HUNTR/X: Bright, bold and built for the spotlight with a golden flavor surprise that hits like a chart-topping chorus.

Saja Boys: Dramatic, slick and unapologetically bold, delivering big flavor and unexpected mystery bite by bite.

The special-edition, collectible hype box brings HUNTR/X and the Saja Boys together in one must-have drop. The boxes are available for $19.99 on drop on Shop.CinnamonToastCrunch.com and the Cinnamon Toast Crunch TikTok Shop, starting Wednesday, February 4 at 12 p.m. ET, while supplies last, with a second drop to follow on Wednesday, February 18.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!