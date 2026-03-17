Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Hearthstone, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Hearthstone - Cataclysm

Hearthstone – Cataclysm Expansion Launches With New Cinematic Trailer

The latest expansion for Hearthstonehas launched today, as Cataclysm runs rampage over the title with an all-new cinematic trailer

Article Summary Hearthstone launches the Cataclysm expansion with a fiery new cinematic trailer and 135 fresh cards.

Become Deathwing with the new Deathwing, Worldbreaker Hero Card for Shaman and Warrior classes.

Cataclysm introduces Herald and Shatter keywords, plus the return of the massive Colossal mechanic.

Play all cards from Into the Emerald Dream and The Lost City of Un'Goro for free during the expansion.

Blizzard Entertainment has launched the latest expansion for Hearthstone today, as it's all fire and brimstone with Cataclysm. For the first time in the game's history, you don't just fight off Deathwing, you acutall become him in this 135 card set, complete with some brand-new mechanics that channel the fire. Not to mention an array of minions and the debut of the Herald and Shatter keywords. We have more details below as you can also see the new cinematic trailer here before diving into the set.

The Fire Burns Brighter During Hearthstone – Cataclysm

At the end of Across the Timeways, Murozond shattered the Hourglass of time and brought forth a world-ending threat into our timeline! Not just any Deathwing, but one who succeeded in his Cataclysm, now threatens our Azeroth. Launching on March 17, the Cataclysm expansion amps up the fan‑favorite Colossal mechanic, introduces two new keywords—Herald and Shatter—and adds class‑specific legendary spells capturing the defining moments of the Heroes of Time.

Coming alongside the Cataclysm expansion is a series of in- and out-of-game events as well as a whole Dragon's Hoard of rewards for all players. Work together to recruit the Dragonflights and push back Deathwing's forces, while Chromie travels through time to recruit allies from previous expansions. When she returns, every card from Into the Emerald Dream and The Lost City of Un'Goro—including Golden cards—will be made available for all players starting March 10! These "trial cards" will be unlocked for anyone to play with throughout the expansion cycle.

New Hero Card: Deathwing, Worldbreaker . Descend upon your enemies as the Destroyer himself with the Deathwing, Worldbreaker Hero Card for Shaman and Warrior. When you transform into Deathwing, you'll unleash your own personal Cataclysm, choosing from four apocalyptic abilities.

. Descend upon your enemies as the Destroyer himself with the Deathwing, Worldbreaker Hero Card for Shaman and Warrior. When you transform into Deathwing, you'll unleash your own personal Cataclysm, choosing from four apocalyptic abilities. Returning Keyword : Colossal . Deathwing is not invading Azeroth alone. Marching beside him are six fearsome Lieutenants, each a Colossal minion so massive they break the limits of the board. Colossals split into multiple cards, their enormous appendages (towering arms, extra heads, writhing tentacles) spilling across the battlefield

: . Deathwing is not invading Azeroth alone. Marching beside him are six fearsome Lieutenants, each a Colossal minion so massive they break the limits of the board. Colossals split into multiple cards, their enormous appendages (towering arms, extra heads, writhing tentacles) spilling across the battlefield New Keyword : Herald . The Herald keyword sounds the drums of doom. Whenever you play a card with Herald, you'll summon a Soldier from your Colossal's army, each bearing the same ability as your class Colossal's appendages. While Colossals arrive later in the game, Herald gives your opponent a taste of the destruction to come.

: . The Herald keyword sounds the drums of doom. Whenever you play a card with Herald, you'll summon a Soldier from your Colossal's army, each bearing the same ability as your class Colossal's appendages. While Colossals arrive later in the game, Herald gives your opponent a taste of the destruction to come. New Keyword: Shatter. Azeroth lies in ruins, but heroes can still piece it back together. Cards with the Shatter keyword break in two when added to your hand, splitting apart and moving to opposite ends of your hand. You may play each fragment on its own, but if you play the cards between them and bring the pieces together, they recombine into a single card with two powerful effects.

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