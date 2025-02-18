Posted in: 2K Games, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Art of Tea, Civilization VII

Civilization VII Has Launched Its Owen Brand Of Tea

In case you've ever wanted to drink some specialty tea while playing Civilization VII, you're in luck, as they have three flavors to drink

Article Summary Civilization VII teams with Art of Tea for exclusive game-themed tea blends.

Enjoy Egyptian Chamomile, Indian Masala Chai, and Japanese Sencha while you play.

Teas celebrate the game's Ages: Antiquity, Exploration, and Modern.

Collectible canisters available, purchase the full bundle for $56.90.

Earlier this month, Art of Tea teamed up with 2K Games to release a special selection of teas based on the new video game Civilization VII. Technically, all three of these teas already exist on their website, as they have chosen an Egyptian Chamomile, an Indian Masala Chai, and a Japanese Sencha blend, but they have specially packaged them all in this collectible canisters for you to purchase individually or together in a bundle. We have more details below as they are available right now.

Civilization VII Tea Blends

This collaboration bridges the worlds of gaming and tea, honoring their shared history of bringing people together. The collection features three unique blends that are each inspired by one of the game's distinct Ages, and the full bundle is available for $56.90.

Antiquity Age Blend ($21): This Egyptian Chamomile blend is made with organic chamomile and is naturally caffeine-free. It's calming and has a smooth, sweet flavor. Sourced straight from Egypt, it's as authentic as it gets. Our Egyptian Chamomile elicits sweet, calming flavor notes. This tisane is round and soothing with each and every sip, perfect for any time of day.

This Egyptian Chamomile blend is made with organic chamomile and is naturally caffeine-free. It's calming and has a smooth, sweet flavor. Sourced straight from Egypt, it's as authentic as it gets. Our Egyptian Chamomile elicits sweet, calming flavor notes. This tisane is round and soothing with each and every sip, perfect for any time of day. Exploration Age Blend ($22): This Indian Masala Chai blend features organic black tea, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, and cloves, along with natural flavors. With medium caffeine content, it offers a round, savory taste with a hint of spice. A chai tea blend above all others. Tali's Masala Chai is a fusion of organic Assam tea anchored in cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, and other spices for a balanced aromatic black tea blend. With round and savory notes, this masala chai is certain to delight all of your senses.

This Indian Masala Chai blend features organic black tea, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, and cloves, along with natural flavors. With medium caffeine content, it offers a round, savory taste with a hint of spice. A chai tea blend above all others. Tali's Masala Chai is a fusion of organic Assam tea anchored in cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, and other spices for a balanced aromatic black tea blend. With round and savory notes, this masala chai is certain to delight all of your senses. Modern Age Blend ($22): This Japanese Sencha blend is made with organic green tea, offering a medium level of caffeine. It has a crisp, grassy flavor profile and is sourced from Japan. Traditional organic sencha green tea. This organic Chinese green tea is deep-steamed and carefully dried. Steeps a lively, grassy cup every time.

