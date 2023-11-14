Posted in: Books, Critical Role, Pop Culture | Tagged: novel, Penguin Random House, Random House Worlds

Critical Role: Bells Hells–What Doesn't Break Novel On The Way

Critical Role: Bells Hells–What Doesn't Break has been announced by Random House Worlds, set for release in late July 2024.

July 23, 2024 release date set for the new Critical Role prequel.

Cassandra Khaw to explore the backstory of Marisha Ray's Laudna.

The book details Laudna's journey from Whitestone before Bells Hells.

Random House Worlds announced a brand new book on the way as they further explore Critical Role characters' backstories with Bells Hells–What Doesn't Break. The book delves into the backstory of Marisha Ray's current character in Campaign 3, Laudna, as we discover what happened in the character's past between the events of Campaign 1 and eventually finding her companions in the current story. We have more info on the book below, as it is set to be released through multiple retailers on July 23, 2024.

Critical Role: Bells Hells–What Doesn't Break

Uncover the lost years of Critical Role's unrelentingly upbeat undead spellcaster in this original prequel novel to Laudna's adventures with Bells Hells. For as long as she can remember, Laudna has had a friend. A mentor. A little voice whispering in her cropped ear, promising that, no matter how monstrous she becomes or how far she wanders, there will always be someone to guide her. And so, Laudna is content.

But the thought of more—of life, of love, of the magic stirring in her still veins—is unrelenting in its familiarity. More is the dream of the young girl trapped behind the bloodstained walls of Whitestone, and the nightmare of the woman who now stalks the woods outside them. More, Laudna's little voice reminds her, is dangerous. From Tal'Dorei to Marquet, the world is infested with heroes destined to rid their kingdoms of creatures like Laudna. The little voice is right, she knows.

But still, she thinks of more. And when she reaches for that dream, what reaches back will change everything. Written by USA Today bestselling author Cassandra Khaw, Critical Role: Bells Hells—What Doesn't Break delves into the unexplored years before Laudna joined up with the crew of Bells Hells, chronicling her departure from Whitestone and her solo adventures on the road to Jrusar.

