Sprite Is Bringing Back The Iconic "Obey Your Thirst" Campaign

Sprite has launched a new campaign in time for the NBA Playoffs, as they have brought back the Obey Your Thirst slogan with a new ad.

The Coca-Cola Company has decided to bring back one of the most iconic campaigns from the '90s as Sprite has relaunched "Obey Your Thirst." The team has launched a new set of spots playing off the original ads from 30 years ago, featuring Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves as the primary athlete for the run. Plus a redesign of the can featuring the slogan, as you can see here. You can read more about it below and see the ad above, as you'll start seeing all of this today.

Starring in the new creative are NBA Star Anthony Edwards, who previously partnered with Sprite in 2022, and Sha'Carri Richardson, the world's fastest woman and Sprite's first female athlete partner. The inspiring young athletes embody the essence of Obey Your Thirst, with both stars known for being unapologetically authentic and relentless in their pursuit of self-expression and excellence when it comes to their professions and passions.

Paying tribute to the original campaign, Anthony Edwards will recreate Grant Hill's 1994 spot, alongside Hill himself, humorously nodding to the anti-advertising ethos that famously made Sprite a counter-culture cultural brand. Sha'Carri Richardson will appear in a new spot that reinterprets Obey Your Thirst for today's generation, showcasing how she stays true to herself and defies societal expectations, with a special cameo from her mother and grandmother.

"Now more than ever, this generation is bombarded with opinions and trends about how they should be living their lives," said Brian Rogers, Senior Director of Brand Marketing for Sprite North America. "As a brand deeply rooted in championing individuality and authenticity, Sprite recognizes the overwhelming pressure and impact this can have on the growth and ambitions of a younger generation. With the revival of 'Obey Your Thirst,' we're excited to introduce this timeless message to Gen Z and inspire them to embrace their uniqueness and confidently chart their own path."

