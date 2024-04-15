Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: doritos, Food, pepsico

Doritos Releases New Baja Blast-Inspired Chips For 20th Anniversary

Doritos has a new flavor already out at select locations this week, as the new MTN DEW Baja Blast-inspired flavor is available now.

Article Summary Doritos unveils Baja Fiery Mango to celebrate MTN DEW's 20th anniversary.

Chips fuse Baja Blast's tropical taste with spicy mango, in limited edition.

Available in three sizes and an 8-pack variety with classics.

Special Doritos x Baja Blast gear and deals offered with purchase.

Pepsico has released a new item in a bit of company synergy as Frito-Lay has a new flavor of Doritos flavor celebrating MTN DEW's Baja Blast. As part of the drink's 20th Anniversary, they have released the new limited-time Doritos Baja Fiery Mango flavor of chips, which are available now at select retailers and will go nationwide starting on April 28. The combination is an interesting one, as the regular flavor of Baja Blast is tropical lime, and adding int he mango feels like it might overshadow it. We haven't had a chance to try them yet, so we'll see how they taste when we get our hands on a bag. You'll be able to snag them in three sizes, as they'll be available in 9 oz, 2.6 oz, and club 18.3 oz; as well as part of an 8 CT eCommerce Variety Pack set alongside the popular Nacho Cheese and Cool Ranch flavors. We have more info on the flavor below, as well as info on specialty items they have made to mark the occasion, but the flavor won't be around very long.

Doritos Baja Firey Mango

This year marks 20 years of the iconic Baja Blast, and to celebrate the BajaVersary, Doritos has teamed up with MTN DEW to add yet another bold and unexpected flavor to its lineup – introducing Doritos Baja Fiery Mango. Inspired by a fan-favorite combination, Doritos Baja Fiery Mango is the first ever Baja-inspired innovation released by Doritos. Spice-packed and tangy, this limited-time flavor is another way the brand is showcasing its dedication to bringing unexpected flavor experiences to loyal Doritos fans.

But that's not all – with the purchase of any Baja product, including Doritos Baja Fiery Mango, fans can scan the packaging for a chance get exclusive Doritos x Baja gear, accessories, electronics, a Taco Bell deal and more at the Baja Blast Shop.

