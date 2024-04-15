Posted in: Books, Dungeons & Dragons, Pop Culture | Tagged: ,

New D&D Deck Heroes' Feast: The Deck of Many Morsels Revealed

Ten Speed Press confirmed a new Dungeons & Dragons deck is on the way as Heroes’ Feast: The Deck of Many Morsels focuses on food.

Article Summary

  • New D&D-themed recipe deck, Heroes’ Feast: The Deck of Many Morsels, announced for Fall 2024 release.
  • Created by Kyle Newman, Jon Peterson, Michael Witwer, and Sam Witwer with 10 new recipes and 25 photos.
  • The 50-card set offers simple-to-make recipes with a D&D twist, ideal for quick culinary adventures.
  • Includes exclusive content like the Underdark Forage Board, Butternut Beer, and more D&D-themed treats.

Ten Speed Press recently revealed a new Dungeons & Dragons recipe deck based on the Heroes' Feasts cookbooks, as Heroes' Feast: The Deck of Many Morsels arrives this Fall. The set of cards has been put together by authors Kyle Newman, Jon Peterson, Michael Witwer, and Sam Witwer, serving up ten new recipes and twenty-five original photographs, all containing easily made recipes for those looking to make something on the fly with a bit of D&D flair. Almost practically designed to be like a small recipe set that your mom or grandmother would keep on hand with their own takes on certain foods. We have more info on the deck for you below, as it will be released on October 1, 2024.

Credit: Ten Speed Press

