New D&D Deck Heroes' Feast: The Deck of Many Morsels Revealed

Ten Speed Press confirmed a new Dungeons & Dragons deck is on the way as Heroes’ Feast: The Deck of Many Morsels focuses on food.

Article Summary New D&D-themed recipe deck, Heroes’ Feast: The Deck of Many Morsels, announced for Fall 2024 release.

Created by Kyle Newman, Jon Peterson, Michael Witwer, and Sam Witwer with 10 new recipes and 25 photos.

The 50-card set offers simple-to-make recipes with a D&D twist, ideal for quick culinary adventures.

Includes exclusive content like the Underdark Forage Board, Butternut Beer, and more D&D-themed treats.

Ten Speed Press recently revealed a new Dungeons & Dragons recipe deck based on the Heroes' Feasts cookbooks, as Heroes' Feast: The Deck of Many Morsels arrives this Fall. The set of cards has been put together by authors Kyle Newman, Jon Peterson, Michael Witwer, and Sam Witwer, serving up ten new recipes and twenty-five original photographs, all containing easily made recipes for those looking to make something on the fly with a bit of D&D flair. Almost practically designed to be like a small recipe set that your mom or grandmother would keep on hand with their own takes on certain foods. We have more info on the deck for you below, as it will be released on October 1, 2024.

Heroes' Feast: The Deck of Many Morsels Sip and snack your way through the realms of Dungeons & Dragons with these 50 recipe cards from the New York Times bestselling authors of the Heroes' Feast cookbooks. This oversized deck of 50 cards with photographs brings to life festive foods and drinks that span the vast multiverse of Dungeons & Dragons—culled from the menus of taverns and markets to the recipe books of halflings and night hags. Just pick a card, use it as a shopping list at the store, and then reference the photograph on the front while you follow the heroically simple steps on the back. You'll find ten new recipes and 25 photographs exclusive to this deck and a mix of noshes, cocktails, and desserts sure to satisfy the most mystical of cravings, including Underdark Forage Board, Halfling Tea Sandwiches, Exploding Cheese Puffs, Butternut Beer, and Figs Cakes. With coated cards to protect against spills, The Deck of Many Morsels will help you with hosting your next campaign session, bringing goodies to game night, or trying new foods at home.

