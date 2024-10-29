Posted in: Current News, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: christmas, tesco

Remember Remember the 5th of November When Tesco Christmas Slots Open, I See No Reasoning Why Sage & Onion Seasoning Should Ever Be Verboten

They say Christmas gets earlier every year; well, here is the proof. Tesco Christmas delivery slots will be open just to their Anytime subscribers from 6 am on the 5th of November, when last year it was the 7th of November. Which probably means getting up at 5 am to join the queue. Or 4 am. Watch as the non-British internet gets a little confused on the 5th as lots of the British people they follow on social media are going to be stressing about whether or not they can secure a decent Christmas delivery slot from the supermarket Tesco.

Tesco is Britain's largest supermarket and their delivery service is the largest grocery delivery system in the world. In the USA, it is still a novelty, in Britain, it is now a way of life, especially after lockdowns. Tesco will be opening their slots at 6 am for their Anytime customers, those who pay a premium flat monthly fee for deliveries including weekends, with everyone else getting the chance later. This is the first time Tesco has delineated between its two delivery subscriber groups, and I expect that will cause a bit of a furore. A new class war for Christmas, right? Because by the time it is open season for everyone. all the slots on the 23rd or 24th of December will have been locked down.

The aim is to reserve the slot – it can then be updated any time up until 11.30pm the night before delivery. The earlier slots in the day are also the most desired as it is more likely that Tesco will have everything in stock. By the end of the day… less likely…

Not getting an acceptable delivery slot can bring shame upon whatever head of the household has decided to take on this arduous task of constantly refreshing, updating and praying to the internet gods that clicking on the "Confirm Shopping" blue buttons will go to green, that the credit card will take your details without a fraud flag being ticked (turn your VPN off for half an hour) and by five minutes past seven on the 5th of November, 2024, you will be able to look your family in the eye and say, yes, I have a Tesco slot booked for Christmas Eve. Release the fireworks! And because I'm in London, Farm Direct for the day before.

