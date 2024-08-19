Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: doritos, pepsico, St. Jude's Hospital

Doritos Are Headed To Space With New Cool Ranch Zero-G Design

Doritos are headed to space in a brand new canister as part of the Polaris Dawn mission, and you can get some by helping St. Jude's

Article Summary Doritos is joining the Polaris Dawn space mission with a special zero-gravity container and Cool Ranch Minis chips.

Stay grounded and help St. Jude's Hospital by donating for a chance to win limited-edition Doritos in space-themed packaging.

Doritos is donating $500,000 to St. Jude's, supporting children's cancer treatment and research worldwide.

Classic Doritos Minis Cool Ranch chips are available year-round at nationwide retailers and online.

Doritos will be making a voyage into the final frontier as PepsiCo has created a new zero-gravity container and Minis chip to head off on a new mission. The new design, which you can see here, will be headed out on the Polaris Dawn mission sometime after August 26, these made-for-space Doritos have been specially formulated to keep the Cool Ranch flavor packed without getting flavor dusting and chip pieces from floating away, allowing the astronauts to eat them in zero-gravity. They've been designed to be eaten in the minis design, complete with a special package that should withstand the travel, as you can see the canister below. What's more, they have teamed with St. Jude's Hospital so that people can donate to the fund for a chance to win one of these canisters as a prize. We have more details and quotes from today's announcement below.

Doritos! In! Spaaaaaaaace!!!

Doritos fans here on Earth can join the mission and donate at StJude.org/DoritosInSpace to experience firsthand the limited-edition Cool Ranch Zero Gravity chips in special glow-in-the-dark packaging. Doritos is also making a $500,000 donation to St. Jude to further the institution's lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children. Everywhere. The mission is lifting off no earlier than August 26. Until then, head to StJude.org/DoritosInSpace to donate for a chance to try the limited-edition chips and snag other far-out rewards. Fans who don't get their hands on the limited-edition, made-for-space chips can still try the classic version of Doritos minis Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips, available year-round at retailers nationwide and online.

"With every new Doritos innovation, we hope to encourage snackers to pave new paths," said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America. "The Cool Ranch Zero Gravity chips embrace what it means to live life boldly by pioneering a creative way to raise awareness for such an important cause."

"The limitless possibilities of space inspired us to push the boundaries of what's possible," said Chris Bellinger, Chief Creative Officer of PepsiCo Foods North America. "This mission is a testament to our commitment to delivering bold experiences and flavors, even in the most unexpected places."

"We are deeply grateful to Doritos for its generous support that inspires communities and consumers everywhere to unite for a bold cause: helping treat and defeat childhood cancer," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Through this partnership, Doritos and the Polaris Dawn crew are being catalysts for change by helping St. Jude raise survival rates for more of the 400,000 kids around the world with cancer every year."

