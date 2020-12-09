Facebook Gaming Launches The New Black Gaming Creator Program

Facebook Gaming announced this week that they have officially launched the Black Gaming Creator Program. According to the social streaming division of the platform, a total of $10m (which will be spread out to $5m a year over the course of two years) will be used to support the Black gaming community and "equip the next generation of Black gaming Creators with funding, mentorship and training opportunities and other resources to express their creativity and build a community on Facebook Gaming." The program is apparently a part of Facebook's $200 million commitment to support Black-owned businesses and organizations, with this obviously focusing on the gaming community.

It appears that the initial investment is designed to offer creators on the platform an opportunity to grow in several different ways and help sustain a community through their own online gaming efforts. their community and build a business with access to funding and resources. You can read more about the benefits of the program below, however, no word was given as to who exactly would be a part of the program.

Facebook Gaming Partnership: Official Partnership as a Facebook Gaming Partner, with a Partner Badge added to their Facebook Gaming page.

Product Access: Early access to new streaming features and tools designed to help gaming creators grow their community on the platform. Creators in this program will also take part in regular feedback sessions with our product teams and help inform the future of the platform.

Community Support: Access to a private Facebook Group with members of the Facebook Gaming team, access to exclusive Gaming Concierge Support, and invites to all digital and, eventually, in-person gaming events.

Education & Development: Bi-monthly summits focused on mentorship and training featuring established Black Gaming Creators from our platform providing program participants with guidance, encouragement, and answers to their questions.

Monetization: Ability to apply to onboard to Stars, Fan Subscriptions & Live Ads (creators must meet the platform's integrity based requirements for each product)

Content Funding: Guaranteed monthly pay.