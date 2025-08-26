Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Ferrero, halloween

Ferrero Reveals New 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar for 2025

Ferrero has brought back the 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar for 2025, benefiting the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Limited-run calendars available from September 9-16 for a $31+ donation at FerreroHalloween.com while supplies last

This year's calendar features a storybook-inspired design and doubles as festive Halloween décor for families

Ferrero also brings Halloween treats directly to pediatric patients at Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Ferrero has brought back an item for a worthy cause, as they have a new 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar for 2025. The company will release these special Advent Calendar boxes in limited quantities, starting on September 9 and running until September 16, with all of the proceeds going to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. After last year's popularity, the team will be giving release alerts on social media via @FerreroNACorp and @cmnhospitals on Instagram, followed by the official release on FerreroHalloween.com, where you can snag one by donating $31 or more to secure a calendar (while supplies last). We have more details about the box and a couple of quotes below fromt he announcement.

Ferrero 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar

The beloved Ferrero 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar is back for its sixth year, supporting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and now featuring a design evocative of a beloved Halloween storybook. With thoughtful details and quality finishes, it serves as both a treat countdown and seasonal decor. In addition to fundraising efforts, Ferrero will distribute treats and confections directly to pediatric patients and their families at Children's Miracle Network Hospitals near company facilities, bringing Halloween joy to those who need it most.

"Halloween creates some of the most cherished family memories, and we take pride in crafting products that elevate those celebrations," said Michael Lindsey, President and Chief Business Officer of Ferrero North America. "Our commitment goes beyond delivering exceptional products – we're dedicated to supporting communities through meaningful partnerships like our work with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals."

"Ferrero's unwavering dedication to community support is truly inspiring," said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., President & CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "Their innovative approach to fundraising through this stunning new calendar design demonstrates how creativity and compassion unite to change kids' health. We have every confidence this unique, storybook-inspired concept will capture hearts and generate vital support for the children and families our hospitals are dedicated to serving."

