Find Familiar Spirits Has Released Quest's End: Monk

Find Familiar Spirits has released a new whiskey from their popular Quest's End brand, as Monk will hit you more than a punch

Monk offers bold flavors of black cherry, toasted barley, and sun-kissed orange for a rich experience.

Each bottle includes a new chapter of the original saga, Dawn of the Unbound Gods, by Andrea Stewart.

Bottle and cover art by Tyler Jacobson, with whiskey crafted under Master Blender Molly Troupe's guidance.

Find Familiar Spirits has unleashed its latest creation, as the fandom-centric whiskey brand has revealed Quest's End: Monk. The latest in the line of nerdy concoctions from the brand founded by Matthew Lillard and Justin Ware, Monk is their first-ever cask strength offering, which comes with another chapter iun their original fantasy saga for the limited-run Class Collection series. We have more details and a quote from the Master Blender below as it is currently available in their shop in time for the holidays.

Quest's End: Monk

This expression is exceptionally rich, layered, and powerful: With notes of black cherry, toasted barley, and sun-kissed orange, it's warm and inviting on the nose. With its high ABV, it remains delightfully warm and seductive on the palate, surrounding the senses with vanilla, freshly baked granola, and plum. At cask strength, this whiskey is both highly aromatic and packs a punch.

As with all Quest's End releases, Monk arrives accompanied by a new chapter of their ongoing original saga Dawn of the Unbound Gods. This chapter, and the remainder of the Season Two storyline, is being written by fantasy fiction powerhouse Andrea Stewart, best known as the Sunday Times bestselling author of The Drowning Empire trilogy. The bespoke cover and bottle art were brought to life by modern fantasy master Tyler Jacobson, whose iconic work graces the covers of many Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering books.

"Quest's End has always been about making spirits that are as authentic to the story and the character as they are to the art of distilling," said Quest's End's Master Blender, Molly Troupe. "With Monk, we are pushing the boundaries even further. Since the monk in our story channels volcanic energy and has such purity in his devotion, we decided that a pure, fiery, cask strength super-premium whiskey would be a perfect fit. It flawlessly blends the world of high-end spirits with the art of storytelling, giving both whiskey connoisseurs and gaming enthusiasts satisfying details to appreciate."

