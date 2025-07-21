Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Amon-Ra St. Brown, football, general mills, Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson
General Mills Adds New Cereal Training Camp Athletes
General Mills has three football players coming to the covers of several cereal boxes, signing up for Cereal Training Camp before the season
Article Summary
- General Mills launches new Cereal Training Camp campaign for the upcoming football season.
- Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, and Amon-Ra St. Brown star on limited-edition cereal boxes.
- Look for special touchdown celebrations on Lucky Charms, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
- Exclusive Jettas Mix and collector's Reese's Puffs box with trading cards and Bluetooth speaker debut soon.
General Mills has brought in a few new recruits for their new Cereal Training Camp campaign, as you'll see a few athletes on some of their popular cereals soon. Starting this August, you'll see Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, and Amon-Ra St. Brown show up on several boxes, just in time for the upcoming football season. You'll be able to snag them on limited-edition boxes and Jettas Mix at grocers and retailers beginning this August. We have more details about what you can expect from them below.
Genral Mills – Cereal Training Camp
-
Ja'Marr Chase's Lucky Strut on Lucky Charms
-
Amon-Ra St. Brown's head-turning Honey Handstand on Honey Nut Cheerios
-
Justin Jefferson's viral victory dance The Griddy on Cinnamon Toast Crunch
-
Plus, all three of them together on an LTO box of Reese's Puffs!
-
Additionally, beginning September 4, superfans can visit Walmart.com to grab a special collector's edition of the Reese's Puffs cereal box, which includes exclusive Cereal Training Camp trading cards and a Bluetooth speaker – available for a limited time, while supplies last.