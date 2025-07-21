Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Amon-Ra St. Brown, football, general mills, Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson

General Mills Adds New Cereal Training Camp Athletes

General Mills has three football players coming to the covers of several cereal boxes, signing up for Cereal Training Camp before the season

General Mills has brought in a few new recruits for their new Cereal Training Camp campaign, as you'll see a few athletes on some of their popular cereals soon. Starting this August, you'll see Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, and Amon-Ra St. Brown show up on several boxes, just in time for the upcoming football season. You'll be able to snag them on limited-edition boxes and Jettas Mix at grocers and retailers beginning this August. We have more details about what you can expect from them below.

Genral Mills – Cereal Training Camp

A new roster has arrived for its Cereal Training Camp series, passing the ball from last year's famous football brothers' Kelce Mix Cereal to a new crew, ready to debut some new cereal and limited-edition boxes for fans across the country. Touching down for year two includes an all-star group of wide receivers and cereal-loving pros — Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, and Amon-Ra St. Brown. General Mills has drafted these football phenoms to star on limited-edition boxes of fan-favorite cereals. Each box features a different player showing off their signature touchdown celebrations:

Ja'Marr Chase's Lucky Strut on Lucky Charms

Amon-Ra St. Brown's head-turning Honey Handstand on Honey Nut Cheerios

Justin Jefferson's viral victory dance The Griddy on Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Plus, all three of them together on an LTO box of Reese's Puffs!

Additionally, beginning September 4, superfans can visit Walmart.com to grab a special collector's edition of the Reese's Puffs cereal box, which includes exclusive Cereal Training Camp trading cards and a Bluetooth speaker – available for a limited time, while supplies last.

And don't fumble the first-ever Jettas Mix: Justin's custom cereal blend of Strawberry Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Frosted Lemon Cheerios for a deliciously fresh flavor mashup that is sure to score big in your cereal bowl.

