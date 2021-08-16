General Mills Cereal Monsters Remake Monster Mash For Anniversary

The General Mills Cereal Monsters: Boo Berry, Franken Berry, Count Chocula, Yummy Mummy, and Fruit Brute are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year (well, not the last two, they aren't as old), and to help celebrate the cereal maker has released Monster Mash. The special edition mix throws all of our favorite monster cereal together in one box. I actually finally found a box just yesterday, after looking for weeks. My area is full of Monster Kids, apparently, with sell-outs constantly. This morning, General Mills released a hilarious Behind The Music style making of the Monster's new version of Monster Mash.

Monster Mash Is Very Tasty!

"Choc, Frank, Boo, Frute, and Yummy – the world's most popular monster supergroup – have reunited for the first time in decades to remake the greatest monster anthem of all time, the Monster Mash. This is the behind-the-scenes, never-before-told story of how musical and monster history was made." Yes, their version of the song is also available to stream on Spotify for those asking.

We talk a lot on here in our horror articles about people's introductions to the genre, and I am willing to bet that this was it for quite a few of us. These Cereal Monsters are not just important to horror fans but actual pop culture icons. Sure, the cereal tasted better way back when, and we don't get to spend as much time with them as we used to, but through promotions like this and companies like Funko, the torch still burns for these timeless characters. I wish they did more with them year-round. For now, we just have to settle for our yearly fall release.

Monster Mash Cereal Monsters cereal is available in grocery stores now.