General Mills Dropped Multiple Treats For Valentine's Day

General Mills released a number of items for Valentine's Day, even after the date has passed, you can snag some weird nerdy treats

Valentine's Day may have come and gone, but there are still some treats that General Mills dropped as part of the holiday. There are a lot of nerdy combinations of flavors they put together for this year that, even if you're single or can't stand the holiday, are worth trying and should probably be a regular thing on shelves to eat. Especially some of the cake mixes they made with red velvet this time around. We have the full rundown of everything they made and brought back for 2025, as they're only on shelves for a limited time.

Cheerios Heart Shapes: For the sixth year in a row, Cheerios is celebrating American Heart Month with the return of beloved Happy Heart Shapes! Fans can find their favorite Cheerios flavors – like Honey Nut, Frosted, Chocolate, and more – available in festive heart shapes, as well as special-edition boxes with names of loved ones on the packaging. From Abuela to Bestie, there's nothing like sharing a bowl of cereal with loved ones.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Strawberry: Get ready for the Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavor you didn't know you were missing – introducing CTC Strawberry! The taste of strawberry meets signature Cinnadust for an unexpectedly delicious experience.

Chocolate Strawberry: Name a better duo than chocolate and strawberry… we'll wait! The delicious combo is now in puffed-up and pink cereal bites filled with an irresistible chocolate crème as one of the latest flavors to join the LOADED cereal line.

LOADED S'mores: Say hello to the nostalgic goodness of s'mores, now in cereal form! A bite of crunchy cereal reveal an irresistible chocolate crème in each puffed-up bite. This is just the latest flavor to the epic LOADED lineup of offerings.

Cheerios Chocolate Strawberry: Chocolate Strawberry Cheerios are back just in time for Valentine's Day! Enjoy the perfect pairing of delicious strawberry and sweet chocolate flavors in every bite.

Chocolate Cheerios Valentine's Day Packs: Chocolate Cheerios Valentine's Day Packs provide a portable, better-for-you Valentine's Day treat that's easy to share with loved ones and made with the delicious taste of real cocoa. Each pouch includes a mix of O and Heart-shaped Cheerios.

Betty Crocker Soft Baked Cookie Mix: Get ready to celebrate Valentine's Day with the newest flavors that elicit the soft bakery-style cookies you crave right to your kitchen: Birthday Cake Batter, Chocolate Caramel, and Red Velvet! Whether it's a festive occasion or a sweet treat "just because," these mixes are perfect for wowing your loved ones.

Try adding your own twist: Birthday Cake Batter: Add a sprinkle of fun by topping with Betty Crocker Rich and Creamy Vanilla Frosting and rainbow sprinkles. Red Velvet: Enhance the velvety richness with Betty Crocker Rich and Creamy Cream Cheese Frosting and a sprinkle of crushed freeze-dried strawberries. Chocolate Caramel: Indulge with a layer of Betty Crocker Rich and Creamy Chocolate Frosting, crushed toffee bits, a drizzle of warm caramel sauce, and a pinch of flaky sea salt.

Try adding your own twist:

Betty Crocker OREO Exclusives: The sweetest baking duo have joined forces for the second time, bringing the same OREO flavor you love to an exclusive batch of new bakes.

Betty Crocker OREO Truffles Mix: Shape this mix into the rich, chocolatey truffles and dust them off with powdered sugar for an enhanced melt-in-your-mouth feel.

Betty Crocker OREO Cookie Pie Mix: Sandwich decadent icing between two fluffy, rich chocolate cookies and you've got the ultimate indulgence.

Betty Crocker OREO Baked Cheesecake Mix: Bake a delightful twist on a classic favorite with this creamy cheesecake – it's perfectly balanced by an OREO cookie crust with OREO pieces sprinkled on top.

Pillsbury Red Velvet Cookie Dough with OREO: The rich, moist flavor of red velvet meets the crunchy, creamy goodness of OREO in every bite, creating a bold and irresistible combo.

Pillsbury Valentine's Hearts Shape Cookies: These iconic ready-to-bake cookies from Pillsbury are returning to spread some love this Valentine's Day with limited-edition cookie dough featuring cute heart shapes! Whether you share with a loved one or enjoy with a friend, this is the perfect time of year to indulge in your favorite sugar cookie dough made with a sweet heart print from the Pillsbury Doughboy. Just put the cookie dough on a cookie sheet and bake. No mixing, no slicing, no mess!

Betty Crocker Now Fudgier Supreme Triple Chunk Brownie Mix: Love at first sight? Try love at first bite! Betty Crocker's Supreme Chunk Brownie Mix is now fudgier and richer than ever. Studded chocolate chips and chunks, these brownies are the ultimate indulgence – perfect for sharing (or not, we won't judge)!

Fruit by the Foot Valentine's Day Minis: Now Fruit by the Foot rolls come in mini form with a Berry Tie-Dye flavor! You can treat the whole class in signable Valentine-themed pouches – a fun and fruity favorite!

Gushers Valentine's Day Tropical Fruit Snacks: Bursting with flavor and fun, these tropical mini pouches are the perfect way to 'gush' over your crush.

Chex Mix Muddy Buddies Cinnamon Toast Crunch: Experience an explosion of sweet and salty with the fan-favorite Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavor dusting each satisfyingly crispy Chex Mix corn piece.

Fruit Roll-Up Valentine's Day Minis: Mini Fruit Roll-Ups that come in Wild Berry Punch flavor! What could be better than receiving a Mini Fruit Roll-Up Valentine? These 36 signable pouches are perfect for classroom celebrations or party favors.

Chex Mix Muddy Buddies Cookies & Cream: The perfect, irresistible sweet treat for Valentine's handouts! Enjoy 25 signable pouches filled with crispy corn pieces in a cookies and cream coating with a powdery smooth finish.

Chex Mix Muddy Buddies Chocolate Peanut Butter: In our heart-shaped Valentine's box, these sweet bites of crispy Chex pieces coated in chocolatey peanut butter and powdered sugar are the perfect sweet treat to share with a loved one.

