VidCon Anaheim 2024 Reveals Several Attending Creators

VidCon Anaheim 2024 has revealed osme of the content creators who will be a part of the event when it takes place this June.

In what feels like a response to TwitchCon Europe's announcement earlier this morning, VidCon Anaheim 2024 revealed some of the creators coming to their event. Among some of the newly announced names are Tara Yummy, Pierson, MrKate, Rosy McMichael, and KikizCosmeticz. Along with the news came confirmation that VidCon Baltimore will take place September 26-29, 2024, as well as VidCon Mexico, which will return to Mexico City August 9-11, 2024, for the third year. We have more info on the announcement below.

As the clock ticks down to VidCon 2024, taking place June 26-29 at the Anaheim Convention Center, another round of creators from around the world have joined the lineup, including Tara Yummy, Pierson, home designer MrKrate, teen entrepreneur KikizCosmeticz, and iconic beauty creator Rosy Mcmichael. The wide array of creators, which touch multiple genres of content creation including beauty, comedy, design, gaming and lifestyle, join previously announced Featured Creators Charli and Dixie D'Amelio along with their parents, Heidi and Marc, Mythical Kitchen, Merrell Twins, Kira Kosarin, dancer and choreographer HappyKelli, singer-songwriter Loren Grey, MatPat, Smosh, Hank & John Green, vocalist, artist and entertainer Dinah Jane and many more. YouTube will also be back as the title sponsor for the event, continuing its longstanding support.

VidCon, where digital culture takes center stage as the world's leading digital creators, platform innovators, and their fans converge in one place. If you love digital content, you're not alone. Like, really not alone. There are literally millions of people creating content, promoting digital culture, and thinking about the future of the digital media industry. We watch, we laugh, we learn, we grow, we argue, we mess up, we live. It's life, online. It's a new kind of magic, all our own. VidCon is where everyone involved in that online magic comes together, in real life and in real-time. The creators, the fans, the brands, all of us in one place — sometimes gathering in-person in cities all over the world, and sometimes connecting virtually. But always completely in the moment.

