Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: glasses, Gunnar, Tioga

Gunnar Introduces Eco-Friendly Tioga Gamer Glasses

Gunnar has a new pair of glasses to show off for those who would like an eco-friendly design with the all-new Tioga gamer glasses

Gunnar recently revealed a new addition to their line of gamer glasses, as they now have a new Eco-Friendly design with the Tioga. This is a new pair of high-quality Italian acetate carbon fiber strength wood, sourced from natural resources, to offer a different kind of design that also stands out compared to some of their other products. Plus is still has the functionality many of their other pairs do. We have more details about this new pair of glasses for you below, as they're currently being sold at $250 to start from their online shop.

Gunnar Optiks Mineral Glass Eco-Friendly Design

Inspired by the crystal-clear glacial waters of Tioga Lake, the Tioga model is the latest in the Mythic Performance Level Purity Collection, showcasing the pinnacle of Gunnar engineering and the best optical materials available. This modern round-shaped frame is crafted from a unique blend of acetate and carbon fiber-reinforced wood, available in stunning Maroon Rosewood or Gray Crystal Walnut finishes. Each pair is built around Gunnar's patented technology, featuring premium mineral glass lenses. These mineral glass lenses, used in high-end cameras and telescopes, offer exceptional scratch and shatter resistance, ensuring durability without compromising on optical clarity. Choose from two advanced lens options: the Gunnar-Focus with 65 GBLF Amber protection for enhanced visual comfort, or the new 20 GBLF Clear Pro for unparalleled clarity and color rendition. Experience superior performance and style with Tioga, where cutting-edge technology meets sophisticated design.

Optically pure mineral glass lenses that deliver unrivaled visual clarity and scratch resistance

Premium Italian acetate and lightweight carbon fiber–reinforced wood combine to create a modern eco-friendly, round silhouette that is available in a stunning Maroon Rosewood and Gray Crystal Walnut.

Patented lens technology and G-Shield coating block blue and UV light, shielding eyes from digital strain, scratches, and smudges, never sacrificing style for performance

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!