John Carpenter's New Song The Dead Walk Released This Morning

An awesome surprise this morning, as a new John Carpenter song was dropped. A second single from his new album Lost Themes III: Alive After Death, which will feature ten new tracks, this new song "The Dead Walk" is yet another timeless macabre masterpiece. The album will release from Sacred Bones Records on February 5, 2021. The new song listens as if it walked right out of the screen of some wonderful lost 80's horror film that we get to rediscover through his music. If this is what we are in for when the album drops in February, it will automatically become a must-own. Backed with his son Cody Carpenter and bandmate Daniel Davies, here is hoping that the world is set right by then, and the band gets to tour together again; I would love to see the trio pound away on these songs live. You can hear the new John Carpenter song down below. You can preorder the album here as well.

More John Carpenter Goodness Proves 2020 Isn't All Bad

"John Carpenter famously called the first Lost Themes album "a soundtrack for the movies in your mind." On Alive After Death those movies are even more vivid, with song titles among his most evocative as well. Lead single "Weeping Ghost" thrillingly conjures its title figure in a wash of synthesizer, making the listener's neck hairs stand on end as the aural specter stalks the halls of a dilapidated mansion. The pulsing "The Dead Walk" makes the zombie apocalypse feel like a rave. The gloomy, atmospheric closing track "Carpathian Darkness" casts a shadow on the album with its strikingly effective minimal piano and splashes of twinkling synth. Each of the ten songs is a universe unto itself."