Kellogg's Releases Two New Interesting Cereal Choices

Kellogg's has released two new cereal brands this week as they have a couple of interesting choices, one of them nerdy and one of them with another famous brand. First off, the geeky side of things brings us a new cereal based on Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug, as you can see a pink and blue crunch with white marshmallows mixed in. Meanwhile, the company now has one flavor like the Little Debbie Swiss Rolls, as they have carried on the time-honored tradition of making a cereal that tastes like dessert. You can read about both below as they hit shelves this week.

Miraculous Cereal

Inspired by the show's leads, two Parisian teens who magically transform into secret superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir, the new cereal perfectly encapsulates their heroic adventures to save their city. This first-ever macaron-flavored cereal from Kellogg is reminiscent of the classic Parisian treat with sweet, strawberry-flavored pink and purple cereal pieces capturing Ladybug and Cat Noir's powers through their Kwamis, Tikki, and Plagg, coupled with white marshmallows. Created by global independent animation studio ZAG and co-produced with Method Animation (Mediawan Kids & Family), Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir is now in its fifth season. A bona fide global hit, Miraculous is available in more than 120 countries around the globe across multiple traditional media outlets and streaming platforms.

Little Debbie Swiss Rolls Cereal

For the first time ever, Little Debbie's top-selling snack cake — Little Debbie Swiss Rolls — is being transformed into a cereal. Doubling down on delicious chocolatey flavor, each bite of the new Kellogg's Little Debbie Swiss Rolls Cereal delivers crispy, chocolatey swirls and a chocolatey creme-flavored coating. Kellogg's Little Debbie Swiss Rolls Cereal is the fourth Little Debbie treat to be transformed into a cereal. The two fan-favorite brands first teamed up in 2020 to create Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal, followed by Kellogg's Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies Cereal, and most recently released Kellogg's Little Debbie Nutty Buddy Cereal in late 2022.