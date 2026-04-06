Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Four-Finger Discount, KitKat, Nestlé

KitKat is Crowdsourcing Help To Find KitKat Heist Culprits

After having twelve tons of KitKat candy bars stolen in Europe, Nestlé is asking the public to help break off a piece of this mystery heist.

Article Summary Nestlé seeks public help to solve a massive KitKat heist, with 12 tons of bars stolen in Europe.

Thieves hijacked a truck heading from Italy to Poland, stealing over 400,000 KitKat bars.

Nestlé launched a "KitKat Tracker" where you enter batch codes to spot stolen bars.

Social media is buzzing with reactions, from creative praise to calls against helping Nestlé.

Nestlé is looking for the people who stole twelve tons of KitKat candy bars, and they're asking the public for help. In case you missed this story, a transport of candy bars was hijacked and stolen in Europe, as thieves stole 12 tons of chocolate (or, to be more precise, 413,793 KitKat candy bars) from a truck traveling from Italy to Poland. At first, many thought it was a prank, since the news dropped on April 1, prompting the company to come out and say it wasn't. The "Four-Finger Discount," as it's being called on social media, has really caught the public's attention, as people wonder what anyone would really do with that many chocolate bars. Yes, obviously reselling them somewhere is the most obvious choice, but so far no one has tried to put the candy up for sale.

Now the company is looking for public help, as they posted this statement on the official KitKat Instagram, asking anyone with information about the crime to come forward. As weird as it sounds, the company wants you to do the cops' work for them, as they have launched a "KitKat Tracker." Basically, if you decide to help them out, you can take the wrapper from your freshly eaten candy bar, enter the eight-digit batch number from the wrapper, and put it into their system.

For purely experimental reasons, we grabbed a KitKat from a nearby convenience store and entered the code to see what would happen. We were given a green-lit box that let us know our bar hadn't been stolen. Which, of course, it wouldn't be since we're in America and the heist took place in Europe. Gonna be a little hard to transport that much chocolate without people noticing. The move has drawn mixed reactions online, with some calling it a creative way to find the thieves, while others, already critical of Nestlé for multiple reasons, are telling people not to snitch. Time will tell whether the KitKats are found, sold, or end up in one very rich child's stash.

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