Mountain Dew Is Brining Back The Pitch Black Flavor

Gamers rejoice as one of their drinks is making a comeback on shelves this year as PepsiCo has announced Mountain Dew's Pitch Black is back. The news technically leaked a while ago with people finding it through online shops who had created a listing and not published it yet, but the word is out that the popular flavor is making a comeback on a more permanent basis. If you're not familiar with the drink, this one was originally released back in 2004, and it probably would have ended up like a lot of MTN DEW brands and scrapped a few months later had it not found an audience with gamers. Aside from the unique flavor, it caught on for being a unique shade of purple. It probably would have remained popular had they not messed with the flavor in 2006, which made it see a sharp decline. After that, it was taken off shelves and became one of those flavors you see return every so often for a promotion.

As far as this new release goes, it appears they are not only releasing it in cans and bottles; they're also going for a Zero Sugar version which will be available in convenience stores and some restaurants. Plus, they'll also be releasing an Energy Drink version of it, simply called Energy Pitch Black. The big question for this is whether or not they'll keep the original flavor from 2004, or will they bring it back with the flavor that saw its decline. It honestly wouldn't shock us if they did it either way, as we assume the flavor was changed to make it cheaper and easier to produce. In any case, you'll have a chance to try the returning Mountain Dew flavor when the company releases it nationwide sometime in January 2023.