Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: discworld, Paul Kidby, ten speed press, terry pratchett, The Discworld Bestiary

Discworld Is Getting An Illustrated Bestiary in Fall 2026

Discworld will be getting its own illustrated bestiary companion guide this Fall, as some of its most famous creatures are brought to life

Article Summary The Discworld Bestiary, an illustrated creature guide, arrives Fall 2026 from Ten Speed Press.

Features art by Paul Kidby, known for classic Discworld book covers since 1993.

Discover creatures like the Man-Eating Sloth of Clup, Ambiguous Puzuma, and ominous cosmic ducks.

Includes wisdom and hilarious advice from Rincewind, Unseen University's reluctant adjunct professor.

Ten Speed Press has announced a new companion guide to the tapestry that is Discworld, as it will soon receive a special illustrated book. The Discworld Bestiary is a new 192 page book that takes the words and works of Terry Pratchett and brings them to life in a new illustrated way through the art of Paul Kidby. If you're not familiar with his work, Kidby provided much of the art for Discworld starting in 1993, inluding many of the book jackets fans know think of when connecting art to the series. We have mroe details below about this new book as it's up for pre-order now with a launch date of November 2, 2026.

The Discworld Bestiary

A comprehensive illustrated guide to the creatures and critters of Discworld, packed with wisdom from the great minds of the Disc as well as interjections from some of its more unconventional thinkers. Discover the best way to care for the Terrible Man-Eating Sloth of Clup, the eating habits of the Ambiguous Puzuma, and marvel at the startling prevalence of ominous ducks in cosmic matters. Wriggling with insights, crawling with wisdom and packed with extra advice from Rincewind, Unseen University's latest (and reluctant) adjunct professor of Perplexing Beasts and curator of its curiobiological museum.

Readers will discover the horrifying but laid-back nature of the Terrible Man-Eating Sloth of Clup, the entirely theoretical eating habits of the Ambiguous Puzuma, and marvel at the startling prevalence of ominous ducks in cosmic matters. The Discworld Bestiary wriggles with insights, crawls with wisdom and is packed with extra advice from Rincewind, the (reluctant) hero of Pratchett's inaugural Discworld novel The Colour of Magic and the subsequent Wizards series. Newer Discworld readers will find themselves immersed in the Disc's animal kingdom, marveling at the breadth of Pratchett and Kidby's imagination, while long-time fans of the Discworld series will discover even the most esoteric creatures appearing before their eyes, from the Stealer of Pencils to the 'moderately deadly' .303 Bookworm.

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