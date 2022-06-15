MTN DEW Announces New Overdrive Flavor Only At Casey's

Mountain Dew is really having fun bringing out a ton of new flavors this year as a new one is on the way called MTN DEW Overdrive. According to the team behind it, the new flavor is designed to have more of a citrus punch taste with "hints of mango, raspberry, and lime flavors". Which honestly sounds more like it would be found in the juice aisle if not for the soda-related properties. There is a catch, however, as the flavor will only be made available at the pizza/convenience store chain Casey's, which is primarily found in the middle of the United States. So unless you live in one of the 16 states they reside in, you're a little out of luck. Here's some added info on the new flavor.

With a shared passion for the great outdoors, Casey's and MTN DEW joined forces to offer consumers a delicious new flavor specially crafted to fuel their adventures this summer across the Heartland. Whether you're hiking, fishing, camping or just hanging out by the water, MTN DEW Overdrive is the perfect blend of light and juicy fruit flavors that will keep fans feeling refreshed and recharged for any outdoor activity. MTN DEW Overdrive is the first MTN DEW exclusive flavor available at Casey's and will be sold in 20 oz bottles and available on fountain. "We are ecstatic to carry MTN DEW Overdrive at our Casey's convenience stores across the Heartland," says Tom Brennan, Chief Merchandising Officer, Casey's. "As the third largest convenience retailer and fifth largest pizza chain in the U.S., we're always looking for the most flavorful products to pair with our handmade pizza, and MTN DEW knows a thing or two about flavor. We are looking forward to welcoming DEW Nation and Casey's fans alike into our stores to taste the delicious combo of MTN DEW Overdrive and Casey's pizza, and fuel whatever outdoor adventures await this summer."