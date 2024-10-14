Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Mountain Dew, MTN DEW, pepsico

Mountain Dew Will Change Their Primary Logo in 2025

Starting in the spring of 2025, Mountain Dew will be getting a new logo, which harkens back to classic branding with an update

PepsiCo revealed recently that Mountain Dew will be getting a bit of a refresh, as the company will change the brand's official logo next year. As you can see from the images here, they're taking the logo back a little with a different choice in presentation. This new version looks much more like the one most of us in the '90s grew up with while retaining some subtle design choices from a couple of their other logos and tossing in the "Est. 1948" to represent how long it's been around. Unless they plan to retain it on their gamer flavors, it looks like the MTN DEW branding will be going away and replaced with this new design starting in the Spring of 2025. We have a few quotes from the company about the change below.

"Born in the mountains, the distinctive citrus flavor of Mountain Dew propelled the brand to become a global cultural phenomenon, giving us a rich history to lean into as we reimagine the next 75 years of the brand," said VP of Marketing at Mountain Dew, JP Bittencourt. "Mountain Dew is reclaiming the mountain with a new logo and visual identity that is synonymous with adventure, celebrating the great outdoors and embracing the 'Do The Dew' spirit."

"With this new visual identity, Mountain Dew is reclaiming its legacy with a timeless look designed to elevate both the physical and digital spaces the brand adventures in," said SVP and Chief Design Officer at PepsiCo, Mauro Porcini. "We're excited for fans to see the new Mountain Dew, which includes an updated logo that embodies the brand's origins, a sunny refreshed color palette, and graphic outdoor landscapes unique to the Mountain Dew flavors."

"Our team conducted extensive research with Mountain Dew fans to better understand how the brand could be seen as more approachable," said VP of Consumer Insights and Analytics at PepsiCo Beverages North America, Umi Patel. "We were thrilled to see the 'nostalgic' look of the new visual identity combined with the fresh air feel of the great outdoors against the mountain backdrop tested positively and drove positive purchase intent across Dew loyalists, Gen Z, and millennial consumers. We also designed our new look and feel to showcase the full portfolio of flavors, each with a unique citrusy blend, in a way that would resonate with consumers, especially Gen Z, who seek out new flavor options."

