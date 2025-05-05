Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: halloween, HallowScreamCon, las vegas

HallowScreamCon Will Debut in Las Vegas in 2026

HallowScreamCon is an all-new convention coming to Las Vegas next year, as it will focus on and celebrate all things Halloween

A brand new convention has been revealed for horror fans, as HallowScreamCon will be coming to Las Vegas next year. Formed by Screen Masters International, this event is squarely focused on all things Halloween, set to happen from October 1–4, 2026 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. We have more details below as the event is still a year and a half away from happening.

HallowScreamCon 2026

HallowScreamCon offers fans a spectacle packed with wonder, horror, thrills and a unique celebration of film, television, music, gaming, comics, art, animation, live attractions, paranormal adventures, and immersive experiences. Uniting the creative industries and celebrating pop culture through a Halloween lens, this one-of-a-kind event will transform Las Vegas into an electrifying playground where fantasy and reality collide. Devised and organized by Screen Masters International—the award-winning global ultra-agency renowned for its deep-rooted partnerships across film, television, music, gaming, publishing, and live events, HallowScreamCon is poised to become the ultimate destination for fans, creators, and entertainment insiders alike. All are invited to converge on Las Vegas for what is anticipated to become an annual, must-attend phenomenon.

Major Film, TV, Music, and Gaming Activations: Fans will experience world-exclusive previews, celebrity panels, live performances, and major brand activations featuring global entertainment giants.

Global Artist Pavilion: International artists, animators, authors, and comic creators will showcase and sell original works, giving fans unique access to some of the most imaginative minds in the business.

ScreamLabs: Pitch Fest: Set inside a fully immersive Frankenstein's Laboratory, aspiring creators will pitch original projects to industry executives and scouts — with select ideas being greenlit for development live at the event.

The Paranormal Zone: A chilling journey through ghost stories, urban legends, and real-life paranormal investigations, led by renowned experts and adventurers.

SFX Makeup Stage: The SFX Makeup Stage is a must-see, featuring world-renowned Masters of Makeup recreating their most unforgettable film looks — from the dazzling to the downright chilling.

The Black Cat Walk: An electrifying runway show and competition for costume and cosplay designers, judged by top names from film, fashion, and entertainment.

World-Class Live Entertainment: Expect daily stunt shows, scare actor performances, musical acts, and spectacular main stage events lighting up the convention.

HallowScream SINema: Nightly open-air screenings of cult classics, indie horror gems, and world-premiere horror films under the stars.

The HallowScream Ball: A spellbinding night of music, magic, and masked revelry — where live bands, DJs, and performers will create an unforgettable atmosphere.

Little Screamers' Sunday: A family-friendly Halloween wonderland filled with games, activities, and costumed characters for younger fans.

Vast Vendor and Immersive Installations: Hundreds of vendors, pop-up shops, tech showcases, and art installations will create an interactive shopping and discovery experience unlike any other.

