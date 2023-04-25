Mountain Dew Announces MTN DEW Summer Freeze Flavor Mountain Dew has a new flavor coming this Summer as they revealed the ice cream inspired MTN DEW Summer Freeze.

PepsiCo revealed a new Mountain Dew flavor on the way this summer as they are channeling your childhood with MTN DEW Summer Freeze. The flavor is designed to harken back to the days when you'd chase an ice cream truck down the street to snag your favorite tasty treat, as they have created a flavor to mimic the iconic striped ice pop you would see in every truck (albeit in various shapes and designs). This looks like it's going to be one of their limited-time flavors, as they will be sending out Summer Freeze shortly and will be in stores and other locations throughout Summer 2023. Here's the official statement on the flavor from the company.

"Nothing screams summer like everyone's favorite iced cold treat: a classic red, white, and blue ice pop. To tap into this nostalgia, MTN DEW is combining its iconic citrus flavor with bold notes of cherry, lemon, and raspberry ice pop flavor to roll out the ultimate taste of summer: introducing the first-ever MTN DEW Summer Freeze! With a blast of summer in every sip, this taste will take you back to fond memories of running to the ice cream truck and is even more refreshing than a summer ice pop itself. DEW Nation can get their hands on this all-new flavor on shelves nationwide beginning this month and through the summer while supplies last. This new flavor will be available in both original and zero-sugar offerings, and can be purchased in 20 oz. Bottles, 12 oz. 12-pack cans, and 16.9 oz. 6-pack bottles (regular only)."

We'll see how well it does, as this is an entirely new flavor and not one reproduced from the past. Mountain Dew has had a pretty awesome track record the past few years producing these one-off flavors for promotions and more, so depending on how well it does, we could maybe see it become a regular seasonal thing.