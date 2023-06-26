Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Baja Blast, Mountain Dew, MTN DEW, pepsico

MTN DEW Baja Blast Releases Multiple Flavors For Summer 2023

PepsiCo has released multiple flavors of the popular MTN DEW Baja Blast, which will only be available throughout the Summer of 2023.

PepsiCo has a nice treat for fans of MTN DEW Baja Blast, as you can get buy multiple flavors in stores that will only be available for a short time. Those who absolutely love and have a passion for this flavor will now be able to snag a few different options to see if they might enjoy a taste of something different. First off, fan-favorites Baja Blast, Baja Blast Zero Sugar, and Energy Baja Blast have all been brought back after having a successful introduction last year during a limited run. Only now, you'll be able to get them nationwide for a little longer than before. Meanwhile, those flavors have been joined by two new tropical flavors, as you can now try Baja Blast Caribbean Splash and Baja Blast Passionfruit Punch, as you can see below.

On top of this reveal, the company is celebrating the new flavors with a special giveaway. In what they're calling "The Summer of Baja," you can now enter daily to win $500 Taco Bell gift cards, as they partnered with the place that started selling it. All you have to do is scan any 16 or 20-oz Baja Blast flavor with the instructions on the side. We have the official statement below from the company below on the new flavors as they are all available now.

"What could be more perfect than soaking up that summer sun with a MTN DEW Baja Blast in hand? Will you reach for the classic? Zero Sugar? Or are you looking for those tropical vibes that only MTN DEW Baja Passionfruit Punch and Caribbean Splash can bring? Our solution? Put them all in the cooler and get the party started. The new MTN DEW Baja Blast lineup is now available in 20 oz. Bottles and 12-pack cans, as well as 16 oz 6-packs, 16.9 oz 8-packs, and 7.5 oz cans (MTN DEW Baja Blast only)."

